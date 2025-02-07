Vendor Registration Payments

Vendor needs water OR electric. All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.

Vendor needs water OR electric. All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.

More details...