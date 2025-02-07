Vendor Registration Payments

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.
For-Profit Vendor 10x10 (with water OR electric)
$70
Vendor needs water OR electric.
For-Profit Vendor 10x10 (with water AND electric)
$80
Vendor needs water AND electric.
For-Profit Vendor 10x20 (no extras)
$80
For-Profit Vendor 10x20 (with water OR electric)
$100
The vendor needs water OR electric.
For-Profit Vendor 10x20 (with water AND electric)
$110
Vendor needs water AND electric.
Not-For-Profit Vendors 10x10 (no extras)
$40
Not-For-Profit Vendor 10x10 (with water OR electric)
$60
Vendor needs water OR electric.
Not-For-Profit Vendor 10X10 (with water AND electric)
$70
Vendor needs water AND electric.
Not-For-Profit Vendors 10x20 (no extras)
$30
Not-For-Profit Vendor 10x20 (with water OR electric )
$80
Vendor needs water OR electric.
Not-For-Profit Vendor 10x20 (with water AND electric)
$90
Vendor needs water AND electric.
