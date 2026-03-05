Vendor Registration Payments (2026)

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About this event
Vendor space is inclusive to needs.
All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.
Vendor needs water OR electric.
All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.
Vendor needs water AND electric.
All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each
All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.
The vendor needs water OR electric.
All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each
Vendor needs water AND electric.
All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each
All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.
Vendor needs water OR electric.
All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each
Vendor needs water AND electric.
All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each
All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.
Vendor needs water OR electric.
All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each
Vendor needs water AND electric.
All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each
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