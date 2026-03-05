Dearborn County Pride

Hosted by

Dearborn County Pride

About this event

Vendor Registration Payments (2026)

351 E Eads Pkwy

Lawrenceburg, IN 47025, USA

Food and Beverage Vendors
$75

Vendor space is inclusive to needs.

For-Profit Vendors 10x10 (no extras)
$50

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.

For-Profit Vendor 10x10 (with water OR electric)
$70

Vendor needs water OR electric.

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.

For-Profit Vendor 10x10 (with water AND electric)
$80

Vendor needs water AND electric.

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each

For-Profit Vendor 10x20 (no extras)
$80

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.

For-Profit Vendor 10x20 (with water OR electric)
$100

The vendor needs water OR electric.

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each

For-Profit Vendor 10x20 (with water AND electric)
$110

Vendor needs water AND electric.

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each

Not-For-Profit Vendors 10x10 (no extras)
$40

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.

Not-For-Profit Vendor 10x10 (with water OR electric)
$60

Vendor needs water OR electric.

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each

Not-For-Profit Vendor 10X10 (with water AND electric)
$70

Vendor needs water AND electric.

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each

Not-For-Profit Vendors 10x20 (no extras)
$30

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each (electricity #20;; water $20; both electricity and water $30.

Not-For-Profit Vendor 10x20 (with water OR electric )
$80

Vendor needs water OR electric.

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each

Not-For-Profit Vendor 10x20 (with water AND electric)
$90

Vendor needs water AND electric.

All vendor types will receive a booth location prior to set-up on the day of the Festival. Vendors who require water and/or electricity will be charged an additional fee for each

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