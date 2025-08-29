2025 Vendor & Sponsor Registration Warriors Wear Pink

Hosted by
About this event
Bronze Level Event Sponsor - $150 - Includes honorable mention during event and one minute business introduction at the microphone during the event. If you or a representative is unable to attend our event, we can share your business during the event on your behalf.
Silver Level Event Sponsor Donation - $300 - One Vendor Booth Space, Two VIP Event Tickets, honorable mention during one minute introduction at the microphone during the event. If you or a representative is unable to attend our event, we can share your business during the event on your behalf.
Gold Level Event Sponsor Donation - $600 - includes One Vendor Booth Space, Two VIP Luncheon Tickets and seating, honorable mention during our program, Two Minutes on stage at the microphone to promote your business. If you or a representative is unable to attend our event, we can share your business during the event on your behalf.
Platinum Level Sponsor Donation - $1000 - includes One Vendor Booth Space, Four VIP Luncheon Tickets and Searing, 5 minute Commercial at the microphone to advertise your business. If you or a representative (or any of your guests in your party)is unable to attend our event, we can share your business during the event on your behalf. Please communicate with our coordinator.
Diamond Level Sponsor Donation - $1500 - includes One Vendor Booth Space, Six VIP Luncheon Tickets and seating, 5 minute Commercial at the microphone to advertise your business. If you or a representative (or any of your guests in your party)is unable to attend our event, we can share your business during the event on your behalf. Please communicate with our coordinator.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!