Vendor Registration: You Matter 2 Back to School Bash 2025

Includes: 1 table and 2 chairs provided
All proceeds from the vendor registration fees will be used to purchase school supplies for students in need.
Includes:
- All benefits of the Basic Vendor Package
- Business name listed on the event flyer
- Social media shoutout on You Matter 2's official platforms
Includes:
- All benefits of the Premium Vendor Package
- Logo included on the event flyer
- Logo on the event banner
- Opportunity to include promotional materials in backpacks (provided by vendor)
- Verbal recognition during the event
