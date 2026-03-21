April 24-26, 2026 VENDOR TABLE Women's Conference

Reserve your vendor table to stand with us in our annual Healing Through Action Fundraiser. A three-day weekend conference for women. Your participation helps bring practical resources, tools, and care-focused products and services directly to women. ️





Share your products, information, or services in a space centered on healing, education, and connection. Please complete this form so we can understand your needs, confirm details, and create a welcoming, supportive experience for you and our community. 🙌





What is included in the Vendor Table Package?

1. 6-foot skirted table

2. Two chairs

3. Vendor Badge

4. Vendor Gift Bag

5. Add your branded item or coupon in 300 Conference Attendee gift bags

6. Full page color ad in digital Conference Program Book (please email to [email protected] at least one week before the event, the sooner, the quicker the community will see your ad)

7. Access to the Hospitality Suite during education and speaker sessions to rest, recharge, and relax

8. Access to attendees' contact information

9. Door prize box for your table - you may customize it as you like (on Friday, the first day of the event, attendees drop their personalized ticket in each vendor table. This ensures each vendor will have an opportunity to meet, sell, book, and network with all attendees

10. Table Tent with business name (one business/tent per table - no sharing tables)





VENDOR DIGITAL KIT

VENDOR APPLICATION

Link to secure your Vendor Table