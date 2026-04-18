Wild Hearts Equine Therapeutic Center Inc

Offered by

Wild Hearts Equine Therapeutic Center Inc

About this shop

VENDOR-Wild Hearts Collaboration Farm Shop

V ELAINE CHAPA POTTERY-napkin box
$125

npkin box with wicker border

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V ELAINE CHAPA POTTERY-green BOWL
$60

Green bowl with horizontal striping

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V ELAINE CHAPA POTTERY-flower design green PLATES
$25

green plates with white flowers

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V ELAINE CHAPA POTTERY-striped MUGS
$40

striped mugs

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V ELAINE CHAPA POTTERY-olive oil BOTTLE
$40

brown olive oil bottle with dispenser

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V ELAINE CHAPA POTTERY-Garlic KEEPER
$45

garlic keeper

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V ELAINE CHAPA POTTERY-fluted TRAY
$45

blue fluted tray

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V ELAINE CHAPA POTTERY-Large pleated BOWL
$50

iridescent blue bowl

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V ELAINE CHAPA POTTERY-FROG
$40

pottery frog

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V ELAINE CHAPA POTTERY-trinket DISHES
$10

small plates for rings and such

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V BLUEBERRY HILL APIARY-1 QUART/44 oz honey jar
$22

1 quart honey jar-44 oz

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V BLUEBERRY HILL APIARY-1 pint honey jar
$13

1 pint honey jar

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V BLUEBERRY HILL APIARY-squeeze bottle honey 16 OZ/1 lb
$11

Honey Squeeze bottle of honey 16 OZ/1 lb

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V BLUEBERRY HILL APIARY-squeeze bottle honey 8 OZ
$7

8 oz squeeze bottle of honey

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V BLUEBERRY HILL APIARY-honey CREAMED
$13

creamed honey

V BLUEBERRY HILL APIARY-POLLEN
$13

bee pollen

V DARAH SKEAN POTTERY-handle-less MUGS
$35

mugs without handles

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V DARAH SKEAN POTTERY-handled MUGS
$35

mugs with handles

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V DARAH SKEAN POTTERY-large BOWLS
$60

large bowls

0
V DARAH SKEAN POTTERY-small bowl
$50

small bowls

0
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