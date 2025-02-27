Vendors 2025

Event ● Table to present your products/services ● 1-minute speech to present your products/services Website ● Recognition in the text of the event with hyperlink to your website Social Media (+5000 followers total) ● Mention as a vendor for the event in our all communications (tag) ● Sharing of your content in our stories Emailing (5000 subscribers) 1/yr ● Mention in our newsletters during the promotion of the event

Event ● Table to present your products/services ● 1-minute speech to present your products/services Website ● Recognition in the text of the event with hyperlink to your website Social Media (+5000 followers total) ● Mention as a vendor for the event in our all communications (tag) ● Sharing of your content in our stories Emailing (5000 subscribers) 1/yr ● Mention in our newsletters during the promotion of the event

More details...