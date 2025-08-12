Vendors - 2025 Edisto Blackwater Boogie

746 County Rd S-18-30

Ridgeville, SC 29472, USA

Vendors
$100

The main stage vendor area is located adjacent to the main stage of the event.

General info/Fees

Vendor locations will be assigned upon arriving at the event.

General Vendors will be assigned a 10’x10’ spot chosen by the vendor committee

Food Truck Vendors will be assigned a spot large enough for their food truck chosen by the vendor committee.

All vendors are required to be on site and set up 1 hour prior to official start time.

Vendors are expected to stay for the duration of the event - WE DO NOT ACCEPT SINGLE DAY VENDORS

Friday 11/7 2pm-10pm
Saturday 11/8 9:30am - 10pm

Vendors should obtain a Dorchester County Business License if they do not have one already more information can be found here:
https://www.dorchestercountysc.gov/government/business-services/business-license/new-license

Vendors are responsible for providing and setting up any needed tables, chairs, tents, lighting for nighttime sales, etc. POWER IS NOT PROVIDED. WHISPER GENERATORS ONLY.

Nonprofits
Free

