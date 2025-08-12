Vendors - 2025 Edisto Blackwater Boogie

The main stage vendor area is located adjacent to the main stage of the event.



General info/Fees



Vendor locations will be assigned upon arriving at the event.



General Vendors will be assigned a 10’x10’ spot chosen by the vendor committee



Food Truck Vendors will be assigned a spot large enough for their food truck chosen by the vendor committee.



All vendors are required to be on site and set up 1 hour prior to official start time.



Vendors are expected to stay for the duration of the event - WE DO NOT ACCEPT SINGLE DAY VENDORS



Friday 11/7 2pm-10pm

Saturday 11/8 9:30am - 10pm



Vendors should obtain a Dorchester County Business License if they do not have one already more information can be found here:

https://www.dorchestercountysc.gov/government/business-services/business-license/new-license



Vendors are responsible for providing and setting up any needed tables, chairs, tents, lighting for nighttime sales, etc. POWER IS NOT PROVIDED. WHISPER GENERATORS ONLY.