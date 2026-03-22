VENDORS - 52nd Annual Salt Festival

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10 x 12 Food Vendor Space Only - With Electricity - Very Limited, 110v only
Reserve as many spaces as needed to accommodate your product, equipment, trailers, etc. All items must fit within the rented space.
10 x 12 Food Vendor Space Only - No Electricity
Reserve as many spaces as needed to accommodate your product, equipment, trailers, etc. All items must fit within the rented space.
10 x 12 Vendor Space - With Electricity - Very Limited, 110v only
Reserve as many spaces as needed to accommodate your product, equipment, trailers, etc. All items must fit within the rented space.
10 x 12 Vendor Space - No Electricity
Reserve as many spaces as needed to accommodate your product, equipment, trailers, etc. All items must fit within the rented space.
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