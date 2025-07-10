Pilipino American Community Endeavor

Vendors & Sponsors: 4th Annual Lone Star Palengke

501 E Las Colinas Blvd

Irving, TX 75039

VIP Vendor
$500

*Table & Tent Provided
*1 Instagram Mention
*3 Slide Story to Accompany Post

PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)

Kaibigan Sponsor - Bronze
$1,000

*Sponsor Shoutout throughout Event
*Social Media Video
*Website Mention
*Everything in VIP Vendor

PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)

Kapwa Sponsor - Silver
$5,000

*1 Minute Announcement During the Lone Star Palengke
* VIP Booth Selection
* Website Paragraph Highlight
* Everything in Bronze Sponsor

PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)

Bayanihan Sponsor - Gold
$10,000

(ONLY TWO AVAILABLE)
*Presenting Sponsor of Palengke Portion OR the Kapwa Concert
*2 Minute Announcement During Lone Star Palengke
* Half Page on Website
* "Presented by" on ALL Performers OR ALL Market Vendors
* Everything in Silver Sponsor


PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)

Pamayanan Sponsor - Diamond
$25,000

(ONLY ONE AVAILABLE)
*Presenting Sponsor of the ENTIRE EVENT
*5 Minute Announcement during Lone Star Palengke
*Full Page on Website
*Recognition on ALL Lone Star Palengke Future Marketing
* Everything in Gold Sponsor

PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)

ADD ON: Tent (Optional)
$100

PACE DFW will set up a Tent for you in the Main Pavilion

ADD ON: Table (Optional)
$50

PACE DFW will set up a Table for you at your Booth Location

ADD ON: Two Chairs (Optional)
$20

PACE DFW will set up two chairs for you at your Booth Location

