Vendors & Sponsors: 4th Annual Lone Star Palengke

Irving, TX 75039
*Table & Tent Provided
*1 Instagram Mention
*3 Slide Story to Accompany Post
PACE is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization, Tax-Deductible Letter can be provided
(Payment by Check or Money Transfer Accepted)
*Sponsor Shoutout throughout Event
*Social Media Video
*Website Mention
*Everything in VIP Vendor
*1 Minute Announcement During the Lone Star Palengke
* VIP Booth Selection
* Website Paragraph Highlight
* Everything in Bronze Sponsor
(ONLY TWO AVAILABLE)
*Presenting Sponsor of Palengke Portion OR the Kapwa Concert
*2 Minute Announcement During Lone Star Palengke
* Half Page on Website
* "Presented by" on ALL Performers OR ALL Market Vendors
* Everything in Silver Sponsor
(ONLY ONE AVAILABLE)
*Presenting Sponsor of the ENTIRE EVENT
*5 Minute Announcement during Lone Star Palengke
*Full Page on Website
*Recognition on ALL Lone Star Palengke Future Marketing
* Everything in Gold Sponsor
PACE DFW will set up a Tent for you in the Main Pavilion
PACE DFW will set up a Table for you at your Booth Location
PACE DFW will set up two chairs for you at your Booth Location
