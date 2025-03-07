Cowboy Ministries Outreach Center, Inc.

Hosted by

Cowboy Ministries Outreach Center, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Vendors: Annual PRCA Liberty Hill Pro Rodeo

Ranch to Market Rd 1869

Liberty Hill, TX 78642, USA

10x10 Vendor Booth
$275
– Each space gets access to one electrical plug. – WiFi available, but service can be spotty – Gates open at 5 PM each night (Thurs, Fri, and Sat) – Setup begins on Thursday, May 15th, starting at 3 PM. No vehicles allowed in after 4 PM.
10x20 Vendor Booth
$375
– Each space gets access to one electrical plug. – WiFi available, but service can be spotty – Gates open at 5 PM each night (Thurs, Fri, and Sat) – Setup begins on Thursday, May 15th, starting at 3 PM. No vehicles allowed in after 4 PM.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!