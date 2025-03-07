Vendors: Annual PRCA Liberty Hill Pro Rodeo

– Each space gets access to one electrical plug.
– WiFi available, but service can be spotty
– Gates open at 5 PM each night (Thurs, Fri, and Sat)
– Setup begins on Thursday, May 15th, starting at 3 PM. No vehicles allowed in after 4 PM.
10x20 Vendor Booth
$375
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!