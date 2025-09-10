Vendors for Terror Train

🚂👻 1 Day Vendor Spot

The Terror Train & Haunted Maze is a brand-new Halloween attraction hosted by Doggie Dude Ranch & Doggie Rescue Ranch in Live Oak, Florida. For two weekends only, guests will board the Terror Train for a ride through the haunted woods, then face the twisted Horror Maze packed with scares, screams, and surprises.





With hundreds of thrill-seekers and families expected each night, this event will be one of North Florida’s most talked-about Halloween destinations.

⚠️ Non-refundable. Limited food truck spaces available — reserve yours today!



