Vendors for Terror Train

🚂👻 1 Day Vendor Spot
The Terror Train & Haunted Maze is a brand-new Halloween attraction hosted by Doggie Dude Ranch & Doggie Rescue Ranch in Live Oak, Florida. For two weekends only, guests will board the Terror Train for a ride through the haunted woods, then face the twisted Horror Maze packed with scares, screams, and surprises.
With hundreds of thrill-seekers and families expected each night, this event will be one of North Florida’s most talked-about Halloween destinations.
⚠️ Non-refundable. Limited food truck spaces available — reserve yours today!
4 Day Vendor Pass - Discounted
🍔 1-Day Food Truck Vendor Pass
Bring your flavors to the fright! The Terror Train & Haunted Maze will draw hundreds of thrill-seekers and families each night looking for food and refreshments as they enjoy North Florida’s scariest Halloween attraction.
This ticket secures your food truck space for one event night. Perfect for food trucks, beverage trailers, and mobile concessions ready to serve hungry guests.
📅 Choose Your Date:
🍔 4-Day Food Truck Vendor Pass
Bring your flavors to the fright! The Terror Train & Haunted Maze will draw hundreds of thrill-seekers and families each night looking for food and refreshments as they enjoy North Florida’s scariest Halloween attraction.
This ticket secures your food truck space for all four event nights. Perfect for food trucks, beverage trailers, and mobile concessions ready to serve hungry guests.
📅 Save the Dates:
