Islamic Center of Yorba Linda

Hosted by

Islamic Center of Yorba Linda

About this event

Vendors, ICYL Last 10 Nights

4382 Eureka Ave

Yorba Linda, CA 92886, USA

MARCH 14 Food Truck
$50

Food Truck

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and must be donated within 2 days after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 15 Food Truck
$50

Food Truck

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 16 Food Truck
$50

Food Truck

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 17 Food Truck
$50

Food Truck

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 18 Food Truck
$50

Food Truck

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 14 Food Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 15 Food Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 16 Food Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 17 Food Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 18 Food Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 14 Desserts Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 15 Desserts Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 16 Desserts Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 17 Desserts Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 18 Desserts Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 14 Jewelry Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 15 Jewelry Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 16 Jewelry Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 17 Jewelry Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

MARCH 18 Jewelry Vendor
$50

10'x10' Booth Space

$50 Deposit

Vendor Fee will be 15% of sales and balance must be donated within 1 day after event.

Vendors will need to bring all their own supplies and equipment including lighting and power source.

Add a donation for Islamic Center of Yorba Linda

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