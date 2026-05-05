Vendors Registrations Tkt- IAMV Diwali Mela 2026

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10 left!
This purchase is for early bird standard size vendor table and 2 chairs and 2in x 3in size advertisement in our digital event brochure as well as our limited print brochures and two (2) general admission tickets for the event.
10 left!
This purchase is for a early bird- double table "L" size vendor table and 2 chairs and 2in x 3in size advertisement in our digital event brochure as well as our limited print brochures and two (2) general admission tickets for the event.
10 left!
This purchase is for a standard size vendor table and 2 chairs and 2in x 3in size advertisement in our digital event brochure as well as out limited print brochures and two (2) general admission tickets for the event.
10 left!
This purchase is for a double table "L" size vendor table and 2 chairs and 2in x 3in size advertisement in our digital event brochure and and two (2) general admission tickets for the event.
10 left!
Event Food Vendor for Diwali 2026.
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