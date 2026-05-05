Indian Association of Merrimack Valley

Hosted by

Indian Association of Merrimack Valley

About this event

Vendors Registrations Tkt- IAMV Diwali Mela 2026

70 Shawsheen Rd

Andover, MA 01810, USA

Early Bird - Single Table Vendor Participation
$125
Available until Sep 30

10 left!

This purchase is for early bird standard size vendor table and 2 chairs and 2in x 3in size advertisement in our digital event brochure as well as our limited print brochures and two (2) general admission tickets for the event.

Early Bird -Double Table ("L" Shape)
$150
Available until Sep 30

10 left!

This purchase is for a early bird- double table "L" size vendor table and 2 chairs and 2in x 3in size advertisement in our digital event brochure as well as our limited print brochures and two (2) general admission tickets for the event.

Regular Price - Single Table Vendor Participation
$150

10 left!

This purchase is for a standard size vendor table and 2 chairs and 2in x 3in size advertisement in our digital event brochure as well as out limited print brochures and two (2) general admission tickets for the event.

Regular Price - Double Table ("L" Shape)
$175

10 left!

This purchase is for a double table "L" size vendor table and 2 chairs and 2in x 3in size advertisement in our digital event brochure and and two (2) general admission tickets for the event.

Diwali FOOD VENDOR 2026
$750

10 left!

Event Food Vendor for Diwali 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!