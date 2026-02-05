VENDORS BOOTHS - Tangible Items. All Items Subject to Approval by AMoH own Discretion.

Secure a booth.

Vendor Booths – Item Review Policy

All vendors are required to provide a description of the items they plan to sell at their booth. These items will be reviewed by our team prior to approval AFTER YOUR RESERVATION SUBMISSION WE WILL HAVE OUR TEAM CONTACTING YOU (Allow 24 hours minimum for feedback). Based on the items listed, the booth cost may be adjusted, which could result in an increase in the booth fee.

Please note that T-shirts and bags are reserved exclusively for Autism Moms of Houston as part of our fundraising efforts to support our mission. Therefore, vendors are not permitted to sell T-shirts or bags at the event.

Autism Moms of Houston will be the only food provider at the event. Requests to distribute items such as popsicles or other small consumable items will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and must receive prior approval.

If you are intending to reserve a booth that involves any edible or consumable items, we strongly advise that you contact the Event Coordinator at 313-414-2377 before completing your registration to discuss your request and obtain approval.

Our team will review the information submitted and will contact you once we have received and reviewed your submission.

If a vendor does not agree with these terms and conditions after the review process, a full refund will be issued and the vendor space will be released.