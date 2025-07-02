Informed Choice Iowa

Vendor/Sponsor Registration - 2025 Informed Conference

1055 SW Prairie Trail Pkwy

Ankeny, IA 50023, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:
Vendor Table

Entrance for four (4) to the conference
Reserved Seating
Conference bag insert

8.5"x5.5" size ad in conference program
Organization logo in conference PowerPoint
Pre-recorded infomercial (up to 90-seconds)
Verbal recognition at conference
Ad in ICI newsletter
Recognition on ICI social media
Logo & link on conference website

Gold Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes:
Vendor Table
Entrance for three (3) to the conference
Conference bag insert
5.5"x4.25" size ad in conference program
Organization logo in conference PowerPoint
Pre-recorded infomercial (up to a 30-second spot)
Ad in ICI newsletter
Recognition on ICI social media
Logo & link on conference website

Silver Sponsor
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:

Vendor Table

Entrance for two (2) to the conference
Conference bag insert
2.75"x2.125" size ad in conference program
Organization logo in conference PowerPoint
Ad in ICI newsletter
Recognition on ICI social media
Logo & link on conference website

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes:
Entrance for one (1) to the conference
Recognition on ICI social media
Logo & link on conference website

Vendor Only
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fee includes a vendor display and entrance to the conference for two (2) vendor representatives. Electricity available upon request.

