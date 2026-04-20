Vendor/Sponsor Registration - 8th Annual Informed Conference

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About this event
Includes:
Includes:
Includes:
Includes:
Vendor table NOT included.
Fee includes a vendor display and entrance and meals to the conference for two (2) vendor representatives. Electricity available upon request.
Purchase up to 2 additional vendor rep tickets.
Provide a printed insert (up to 8.5x11) which will be distributed to all attendees with their swag bag. Estimated attendance 300-350.
**Already included in the Platinum, Gold, and Silver Sponsor packages.**
Boost your company with a full page ad (8"H x 5"W) in the conference program distributed to all attendees.
**Already included in the Platinum Sponsor package.**
Boost your company with a 1/2 page ad (3.75"H x 5"W) in the conference program distributed to all attendees.
**Already included in the Gold Sponsor package.**
Boost your company with a 1/4 page ad (3.75"H x 2.25"W) in the conference program distributed to all attendees.
**Already included in the Silver Sponsor package.**
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