Informed Choice Iowa

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Informed Choice Iowa

About this event

Vendor/Sponsor Registration - 8th Annual Informed Conference

1055 SW Prairie Trail Pkwy

Ankeny, IA 50023, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

  • Vendor table
  • Registration and meals for four (4) to the conference
  • Full Page Ad - 8" (H) x 5" (W)
  • Printed Insert for Swag Bag (given to all attendees)
  • Logo on ICI website
  • Logo on conference signs/PowerPoint
  • Verbal recognition at conference
  • Access to VIP Event on 10/23
  • Reserved conference seating
  • Recognition on ICI social media


Gold Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes:

  • Vendor table
  • Registration and meals for three (3) to the conference
  • 1/2 Page Ad - 3.75" (H) x 5" (W)
  • Printed Insert for Swag Bag (given to all attendees)
  • Logo on ICI website
  • Logo on conference signs/PowerPoint
  • Access to VIP Event on 10/23


Silver Sponsor
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:

  • Vendor table
  • Registration and meals for two (2) to the conference
  • 1/4 Page Ad - 3.75" (H) x 2.25" (W)
  • Printed Insert for Swag Bag (given to all attendees)
  • Logo on ICI website
  • Access to VIP Event on 10/23


Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes:

  • Registration and meal for one (1) to the conference
  • Logo in Conference Program
  • Logo on ICI website
  • Access to VIP Event on 10/23

Vendor table NOT included.


Speaker Partner
$300
  • Help offset the cost of speaker fees
  • Logo on conference signage
  • (10) Speaker Partner Sponsors Available
Lunch Partner
$250
  • Help offset the cost of the conference lunch
  • Logo on conference signage
  • (15) Speaker Partner Sponsors Available
VIP Partner
$100
  • Help offset the cost of food & beverage for the VIP event
  • Logo on conference signage
  • (5) VIP Partner Sponsors Available
Beverage Partner
$50
  • Help offset the cost of coffee & water for the conference
  • Logo on conference signage
  • (10) Beverage Partner Sponsors Available
Vendor Only - Early Bird
$350
Available until Sep 18
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Fee includes a vendor display and entrance and meals to the conference for two (2) vendor representatives. Electricity available upon request.

Additional Vendor Rep
$50

Purchase up to 2 additional vendor rep tickets.

Conference Bag Insert
$75

Provide a printed insert (up to 8.5x11) which will be distributed to all attendees with their swag bag. Estimated attendance 300-350.
**Already included in the Platinum, Gold, and Silver Sponsor packages.**

Full Page Ad in Program
$200

Boost your company with a full page ad (8"H x 5"W) in the conference program distributed to all attendees.
**Already included in the Platinum Sponsor package.**

1/2 Page Ad in Program
$140

Boost your company with a 1/2 page ad (3.75"H x 5"W) in the conference program distributed to all attendees.
**Already included in the Gold Sponsor package.**

1/4 Page Ad in Program
$100

Boost your company with a 1/4 page ad (3.75"H x 2.25"W) in the conference program distributed to all attendees.
**Already included in the Silver Sponsor package.**

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