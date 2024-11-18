Venice Vikings 50/50 Raffle 11/18/2024 - 11/22/2024

Help support the Venice Vikings youth move on to the Southeast Region Pop Warner Championships. Your participation will help fund the championship fees and travel expenses required for this event. We thank you for your support!
Help support the Venice Vikings youth move on to the Southeast Region Pop Warner Championships. Your participation will help fund the championship fees and travel expenses required for this event. We thank you for your support!
Add a donation for Venice Vikings Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!