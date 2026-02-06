Venitra's 55th Birthday Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
🪑 General Seating
Enjoy access to the event with open, general seating available on a first-come basis.
🎉 Full Event Experience
Participate in all event activities, entertainment, and celebration throughout the program.
🎟️ Reserved Table Seating
Enjoy priority seating at a reserved table during the event.
🙋🏽♀️ Personal Table Attendant
A dedicated attendant will be available to assist your table throughout the event.
🥂 Bottle of Sparkling Beverage
Your table will receive a complimentary bottle of sparkling beverage to enjoy during the celebration.
🎟️ Six (6) Event Tickets
Reserved seating for six guests at the event.
🏷️ Table Signage
Your company name prominently displayed on your sponsored table.
🎤 Event Recognition
Verbal acknowledgment during the program.
🎁 Swag Bags
Branded gift bags provided for your table guests.
🙋🏽♀️ Personal Table Attendant
Dedicated attendant to assist your table during the event.
🥂 Bottle of Sparkling Beverage
Complimentary bottle for your table to enjoy.
🌐 Website Recognition
Company logo featured on the Frankie Mae Foundation website for 3 months.
📋 Resource Table Opportunity
Host a resource table at a Monthly Meetup (date of your choice) to connect directly with caregivers.
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