Frankie Mae Foundation

Hosted by

Frankie Mae Foundation

About this event

Venitra's 55th Birthday Fundraiser

1615 E 5th St

Charlotte, NC 28204, USA

General Admission
$55

🪑 General Seating
Enjoy access to the event with open, general seating available on a first-come basis.

🎉 Full Event Experience
Participate in all event activities, entertainment, and celebration throughout the program.

VIP Admission
$75

🎟️ Reserved Table Seating
Enjoy priority seating at a reserved table during the event.

🙋🏽‍♀️ Personal Table Attendant
A dedicated attendant will be available to assist your table throughout the event.

🥂 Bottle of Sparkling Beverage
Your table will receive a complimentary bottle of sparkling beverage to enjoy during the celebration.

Corporate Table
$600

🎟️ Six (6) Event Tickets
Reserved seating for six guests at the event.

🏷️ Table Signage
Your company name prominently displayed on your sponsored table.

🎤 Event Recognition
Verbal acknowledgment during the program.

🎁 Swag Bags
Branded gift bags provided for your table guests.

🙋🏽‍♀️ Personal Table Attendant
Dedicated attendant to assist your table during the event.

🥂 Bottle of Sparkling Beverage
Complimentary bottle for your table to enjoy.

🌐 Website Recognition
Company logo featured on the Frankie Mae Foundation website for 3 months.

📋 Resource Table Opportunity
Host a resource table at a Monthly Meetup (date of your choice) to connect directly with caregivers.

Add a donation for Frankie Mae Foundation

$

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