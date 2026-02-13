VENtanas presents : A Song to LatinAmerica by Huascar Barradas

A one‑of‑a‑kind experience! mingle with the extraordinary Huáscar. You'll be received with an exclusive reception hour (5:00–6:00 PM) where Chef Pedro delights guests with inspired complementary tapas creations prepared especially for you, while a lively bar and warm conversation set the stage for what’s to come.

Arrive early, indulge your senses, and step into a night of music, flavor, and magic you truly won’t want to miss.

Your exclusive VIP booth offers a private, elegant, front‑row view of the stage.Two booths are available for up to four guests each.

Reserve a full booth for four, or shared access for two,

"THIS TICKET IS LIGHT, GUIDING A CHILD TOWARDS HOPE"