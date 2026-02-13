VENtanas presents : A Song to LatinAmerica by Huascar Barradas

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About this event
A one‑of‑a‑kind experience! mingle with the extraordinary Huáscar. You'll be received with an exclusive reception hour (5:00–6:00 PM) where Chef Pedro delights guests with inspired complementary tapas creations prepared especially for you, while a lively bar and warm conversation set the stage for what’s to come.
Arrive early, indulge your senses, and step into a night of music, flavor, and magic you truly won’t want to miss.
Your exclusive VIP booth offers a private, elegant, front‑row view of the stage.Two booths are available for up to four guests each.
Reserve a full booth for four, or shared access for two,
"THIS TICKET IS LIGHT, GUIDING A CHILD TOWARDS HOPE"
Begin the evening with an exclusive reception hour (5:00–6:00 PM) where Chef Pedro delights guests with inspired complementary tapas creations prepared especially for you, while a lively bar and warm conversation set the stage for what’s to come.
A warm and inspiring prelude to a night dedicated to the children at the heart of our mission. A moment to meet and mingle with Huascar.
Your VIP lounge pod offers a private, elegant view of the stage. Reserve the 4 seat pods or choose shared access for two.
"IT'S THE BEGINNING OF SOMEONE SECOND CHANCE"
Begin the evening with an exclusive reception hour (5:00–6:00 PM) where Chef Pedro delights guests with inspired complementary tapas creations prepared especially for you, while a lively bar and warm conversation set the stage for what’s to come. A moment to meet and mingle with Huascar. Arrive early and step into a night of music, flavor, and magic you truly won’t want to miss.
Your VIP booth, by the right of the stage, offers a beautifully close and personal view, as if the music were played just for you. It accommodates up to ten guests; reserve the full booth or choose shared seating.
"LIFT A CHILD TOWARDS A VIEW OF A HORIZON"
Begin the evening with an exclusive reception hour (5:00–6:00 PM) where Chef Pedro delights guests with inspired complementary tapas creations prepared especially for you, while a lively bar and warm conversation set the stage for what’s to come.BUY A PARTY OF 6 OR MORE, GET 10%OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE. USE CODE: HERO6 or HERO8
Arrive early and step into a night of music, flavor, and magic you truly won’t want to miss. intimate time with friends,
Reserve the full booth for eight , or choose a shared access for 4.
"EVERY CHILD DESERVES THE CHANCE TO RISE"
Begin the evening with an exclusive reception hour (5:00–6:00 PM) where Chef Pedro delights guests with inspired complementary tapas creations prepared especially for you, while a lively bar and warm conversation set the stage for what’s to come.BUY A PARTY OF 6 OR MORE, GET 10%OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE. USE CODE: HERO6 or HERO8. Reserve the full booth for eight , or choose a shared access for 4.
"TONIGHT, YOUR PRESENCE BECOMES THE BEGINNING OF A CHILD'S NEW STORY"
Experience the whole night from the highest point in the room, where the view is fantastic and the vibes are even better. Our Five High‑Top Tables put you in the mood. BUY A PARTY OF 4 OR MORE, GET 10%OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE ONLY. USE CODE: HERO4
Each table fits up to four guests.
Grab the whole table, or simply feel like sharing the fun, because this is that kind of night. Next to dance area. SINGLE NIGHT- IMPACTING A LIFETIME"
Enjoy from your private platform, with limited view. The full program from an exclusive VIP booth—an intimate setting for you and your guests up to 8 people.Includes a private reception with delicious tapas from 5:00pm-6:00pm and
A platform booth that accommodates 8 people. Available as a full booth for 8 guests or shared.BUY A PARTY OF 4 OR MORE, GET 10%OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE. USE CODE: HERO10
Your seat becomes a small sanctuary, where the artists’ voices and the music’s warmth cast magic across the room, all in honor of the children whose courage lights this night.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!