Venture Christian Academy's Fun Run Silent Auction

(Buy Now Link Below)

Pre-School and Pre-K Experience with Ms. Jacobs, Mrs. Porter, Ms. Clemons, Mrs. Gallego, Ms. Nunez, and Mrs. Ramirez.

Join your favorite teachers for an exciting afternoon of fun, games, and pizza at Lost Worlds Funtropolous!

Date: April 24th

Time: 4:00–6:00 PM

Buy-In: $75 per child

Limited to 20 spots!

This special experience is a great opportunity for your child to spend time with their teachers outside the classroom while enjoying arcade games, play structures, and delicious pizza with friends!

Spots are limited—don’t miss out on this memorable afternoon of laughter and fun!

Please Use the link below to buy now.

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/venture-christian-academys