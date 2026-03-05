Venture Christian Academy's Fun Run Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
(Buy Now Link Below)
Pre-School and Pre-K Experience with Ms. Jacobs, Mrs. Porter, Ms. Clemons, Mrs. Gallego, Ms. Nunez, and Mrs. Ramirez.
Join your favorite teachers for an exciting afternoon of fun, games, and pizza at Lost Worlds Funtropolous!
Date: April 24th
Time: 4:00–6:00 PM
Buy-In: $75 per child
Limited to 20 spots!
This special experience is a great opportunity for your child to spend time with their teachers outside the classroom while enjoying arcade games, play structures, and delicious pizza with friends!
Spots are limited—don’t miss out on this memorable afternoon of laughter and fun!
Please Use the link below to buy now.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/venture-christian-academys
Starting bid
Celebrate this special milestone up close! Enjoy six reserved front row seats at our VCA Kindergarten Graduation ceremony—perfect for capturing every smile, wave, and proud moment. Give your family the best view in the house for this unforgettable day!
May 26, 2026
Starting bid
Treat your little one to sparkles and self-care with Mrs. Felberg! Your child and a friend will enjoy a relaxing pampering session with polished nails, sweet treats, and lots of giggles and pure pampered fun!
When: A day in May to be determined by the winner and Mrs. Felberg.
Spots Available: 1 winner + a friend | Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
Treat your little one to sparkles and self-care with Ms. Gamble! Your child and a friend will enjoy a relaxing pampering session with polished nails, sweet treats, and lots of giggles and pure pampered fun!
When: A day in May to be determined by the winner and Ms. Gamble
Spots Available: 1 winner + a friend | Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
Grab a friend and get ready for the ultimate VIP day at Oakridge Mall with Ms. Lundy! Arcade games, Build-A-Bear, sweet treats, and a movie—this is a non-stop adventure!
Where: Oakridge Mall
When: A day in May to be determined by the winner and Ms. Lundy.
Spots Available: 1 winner + a friend | Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
Ultimate Mall Extravaganza with Mrs. Pin
Grab a friend and get ready for the ultimate VIP day at Oakridge Mall with Mrs. Pin! Arcade games, Build-A-Bear, sweet treats, and a movie—this is a non-stop adventure!
Where: Oakridge Mall
When: A day in May to be determined by the winner and Mrs. Pin.
Spots Available: 1 winner + a friend | Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
Tea Party Delight with Mrs. Castaneda!
Dress your best and bring your favorite teddy for a magical tea party at Lisa’s Tea Treasure with Mrs. Castaneda! A charming outing filled with sweet treats, elegance, and unforgettable memories.
Where: Lisa’s Tea Treasure (Campbell)
When: A day in May to be determined by the winner and Mrs. Castaneda
Spots Available: 1 winner + 3 friends | Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
(Buy Now Link Below)
Get ready for the ultimate fiesta! Piñatas, Lotería, delicious food, and festive fun make this a high-energy celebration full of flavor and excitement!
Where: VCA
When: May 5th during the school day (11:50-1:00)
Spots Available: 16 students | (BUY IN @ $75)
Please Use the link below to buy now.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/venture-christian-academys
Starting bid
(Buy Now Link Below)
Grab your flip-flops and get ready to ride the wave of fun! Enjoy a cozy, movie night complete with pizza, island vibes, and the heartwarming adventure of Live Action Lilo & Stitch. It’s the perfect way to kick back, relax, and hang loose with friends!
Where: VCA
When: 4:30–7:00 PM
Spots Available: 30 students | (BUY IN @ $75)
Please Use the link below to buy now.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/venture-christian-academys
Starting bid
(Buy Now Link Below)
Take on a scenic hike to Lexington Reservoir and celebrate with ice cream and a VCA hat! Fresh air, friends, and fun make this an unforgettable outdoor adventure.
Where: Los Gatos Creek Trail
When: Saturday, May 16th 9:30 am-11:30 am
Transportation: Parent drop off and pickup.
Spots Available: 10 students | (BUY IN @ $75)
Please Use the link below to buy now.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/venture-christian-academys
Starting bid
Create your own masterpiece, then celebrate with delicious gelato! Bring two friends for this creative and sweet-filled outing.
Where: Petroglyph & Dolce Spazio
When: A day in May to be determined by the winner and Ms. Taormina
Transportation: Parent drop off and pickup.
Spots Available: 1 winner + 2 friends | Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
Step into the beauty of the outdoors and paint like the masters with Mrs. Evans! The winner and a friend will enjoy a private plein air painting class, complete with lunch and a framed masterpiece to take home. It’s creativity, nature, and a one-of-a-kind artistic experience all in one!
Where: Oak Meadow Park/Vasona (Los Gatos)
When: A day in May to be determined by the winner and Mrs. Evans
Transportation: Parent drop off and pickup.
Spots Available: 1 winner + 1 friend | Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
Set sail out of Santa Cruz Harbor for a laid-back coastal cruise with Skipper Makepa! Enjoy an hour along the beautiful coastline, drop a few fishing lines, and soak in the ocean views—bring a couple of friends for this unforgettable maritime experience.
Where: Santa Cruz Harbor
When: A date to be determined by the winner and Skipper Makepa
Transportation: Parent drop off and pickup
Spots Available: 1 winner + up to 3 guests | Starting Bid: $250
Starting bid
(Buy Now Link Below)
(MIDDLE SCHOOL ONLY)
Step up to the plate for an unforgettable evening of baseball fun! The winning student will join Mr. Starke and 12 classmates to watch the San Jose Giants take on the Ontario Tower Buzzers with reserved seats between home and third base. Cheer, play between-inning activities fan activities, and enjoy ballpark BBQ (students bring money for food).
Where: Excite Ballpark, 588 E. Alma Street, San Jose, CA
When: Saturday, April 25th, meet at 4:30PM; game 5:00–8:00PM
Spots Available: 12 MIDDLE SCHOOL students | (BUY IN @ $75)
Please Use the link below to buy now.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/venture-christian-academys
Starting bid
(Buy Now Link Below)
(MIDDLE SCHOOL ONLY)
Get ready for a sunny, splash-filled afternoon! An exclusive Pool Party with Mrs. Stanton at Almaden Swim & Racquet Club. Swim, relax, and enjoy lunch together—it’s the perfect way to celebrate the school year with friends!
Where: Almaden Swim & Racquet Club
When: Sunday, May 17th, 12:30PM – 3:00PM
Spots Available: 28 MIDDLE SCHOOL students | (BUY IN @ $75)
Please Use the link below to buy now.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/venture-christian-academys
Starting bid
Strike, spare, and laugh with Mrs. Chester! The winning student can invite up to 3 friends for two hours of bowling, arcade games, and food. Friday, April 24th, for this fun afternoon with friends outside the classroom.
Where: Lucky Strike Bowling, 5420 Thornwood Dr., San Jose, CA
When: Friday, April 24th, 4:00–6:30PM
Spots Available: 1 winner + 3 friends | Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
(5th-8th GRADE ONLY)
Serve, spike, and have fun in the sun! The winning student can invite up to 11 classmates for an exclusive Grass Volleyball game at Kring Field with Ms. Tautu. Enjoy music, lunch, and time outside with friends while playing the best sport ever!
Where: Kring Field at VCA
When: Sunday, May 17th, 11:00AM – 2:00PM
Spots Available: 1 winner + 11 friends
Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
(MIDDLE SCHOOL ONLY)
Challenge your mind and celebrate with food! The winning student and 3–4 friends will enjoy a thrilling Escape Room at Omescape Rooms with Mr. Lamb, followed by Chick-fil-A. Solve puzzles, crack codes, and work together for an exciting night of fun.
Where: Omescape Rooms, 625 Wool Creek Drive, Suite E, San Jose, CA
When: April 25th, around 7:20PM
Transportation: Students may ride with Mr. Lamb or be dropped off
Spots Available: 1 winner + 3 friends | Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
(MIDDLE SCHOOL ONLY)
Lunch and laughs await! The winning student will enjoy Chipotle after school in Ms. Dequine’s classroom, followed by time playing board games with friends. Orders are picked up fresh, and no transportation is needed—fun happens right on campus!
Where: Ms. Dequine’s Classroom
When: Right after school in May (exact date TBD)
Spots Available: 1 winner + 4 friends | Starting Bid: $150
Starting bid
(ELEMENTARY ONLY)
Step into leadership for a day! The winning student will spend the day as Elementary Principal, helping with morning carpool, making announcements, visiting classrooms, creating a special school rule, and enjoying lunch off campus with Mrs. Fery. A special certificate and fun memories included!
Where: VCA Elementary Campus
When: TBD
Spots Available: 1 winner (K-5th grade only)
Starting Bid: $200
Starting bid
(MIDDLE SCHOOL ONLY)
Experience the excitement of the principal’s office! The winning student will spend the day alongside Mrs. Maslyar, greeting students, making announcements, visiting classrooms, assisting with real responsibilities, creating a school rule, and enjoying lunch off campus with Mrs. Maslyar. Finish the day with a special certificate and VIP memories!
Where: VCA Middle School Campus
When: TBD
Spots Available: 1 winner (6th-8th grade only)
Starting Bid: $200
Starting bid
On Wednesday, May 6th, the SF Giants have a day game against the SD Padres - the winner of this prize will leave school with Mr. Rutz and two people of their choice (friends, parents, etc.) and head to Oracle Park. This package also includes peanuts and crackerjacks, sodas, and hot dogs, a Giants hat, and memories to last a lifetime!
Spots Available: 1 winner + 2 guests
Starting Bid: $400
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!