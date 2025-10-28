Venture Church Store

About this shop
This book was written to be a resource for the Body of Christ, providing practical encouragement and challenging exhortation that calls the Church to rise up and shine amidst the darkest hours of human history. Nick hopes to use his simple words to remind disciples of Jesus who they are and where this is going, so that together we would get in the fight, wage good warfare, and overcome on the battlefield ahead.
Loving the Lord Best Day Ever.
Inspired by our own Pastor Jim Jarrell.
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