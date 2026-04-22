Venturing Crew 4060 Adventure Fund

A full year of patriotic service: we post and retrieve the colors for you on key holidays.





Show your patriotism and support local youth! With your annual subscription, Crew 4060 will proudly display a 3' x 5' US Flag at your residence, during daylight hours, on key designated holidays.





How it works: Our youth members handle the logistics—posting the colors in the morning and retrieving them in the evening. All proceeds stay local, directly funding our Leadership Adventures.