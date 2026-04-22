Venturing Crew 4060 Adventure Fund

About this shop
A full year of patriotic service: we post and retrieve the colors for you on key holidays.
Show your patriotism and support local youth! With your annual subscription, Crew 4060 will proudly display a 3' x 5' US Flag at your residence, during daylight hours, on key designated holidays.
How it works: Our youth members handle the logistics—posting the colors in the morning and retrieving them in the evening. All proceeds stay local, directly funding our Leadership Adventures.
Invest in the next generation of leaders—support Adventure, Leadership, Personal Growth, and Service
Help our youth members Lead the Adventure! This "Pay What You Can" sponsorship provides the vital resources needed for our our core pillars: Adventure, Leadership, Personal Growth, and Service.
100% of your contribution goes toward Crew 4060's youth-led Adventures, including community service projects, Adventures, and specialized leadership trainings.
Thank you for investing in Venturing Crew 4060!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!