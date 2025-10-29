Venue Payment Form

Perched on a cliff with panoramic mountain vistas, the Oak Terrace offers a breathtaking venue that embodies rustic elegance. Surrounded by ancient oaks and vibrant gardens, this space provides a serene, enchanted setting where nature and celebration harmonize. The inclusion of Sunset Park enhances the experience—its soft, warm light during dusk transforms the area into a magical courtyard ideal for weddings, ceremonies, or intimate gatherings. The Oak Terrace invites guests to explore and connect with the natural splendor that defines our ranch.