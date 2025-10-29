Venue Payment Form

Hosted by
This riverside venue sets Coelho Ranch apart from all others. The Dietz Pavilion boast a 60-foot covered area including seating, ceiling fans, granite countertops, a fully equipped kitchen, a Bluetooth smoker, and a Blackstone grill. Additionally there is more than 300 feet of paved pathways leading to Cedo Park’s shaded nooks, sandy banks, and crystal-clear swimming holes. Dimmable lighting and a covered bridge add a magical nighttime atmosphere. Tubing access, scenic trails, limited parking, shuttle service, and WiFi ensure both rustic charm and modern convenience for any gathering.
Perched on a cliff with panoramic mountain vistas, the Oak Terrace offers a breathtaking venue that embodies rustic elegance. Surrounded by ancient oaks and vibrant gardens, this space provides a serene, enchanted setting where nature and celebration harmonize. The inclusion of Sunset Park enhances the experience—its soft, warm light during dusk transforms the area into a magical courtyard ideal for weddings, ceremonies, or intimate gatherings. The Oak Terrace invites guests to explore and connect with the natural splendor that defines our ranch.
