Venue Rental

This is the deposit for your event. Please submit as soon as possible to secure your dates. Your rental date is not guaranteed until this deposit is made and contract signed.





This also serves as a refundable security deposit binding by the contract. Cancellation policy: Upon signing the agreement, full deposit will be refunded within 3 calendar days of agreement. 30 days out from the event but within 14 days of signing, deposit will be refunded minus $100 administrative fee. After 14 calendar days of signing the agreement, the full deposit will be forfeited.