Hosted by

Kiwanis Club of the Verdugos

About this event

Verdugos Wine Fest Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1500 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91208, USA

A Mexitalian Date Night
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind culinary journey! Includes a $50 gift certificate to Amiga Amore Mexitalian Eatery and a bottle of red wine. Valid through March 2027. Perfect for foodies looking for exciting fusion flavors.


Value: $100


Donated by: Amiga Amore Mexitalian Eatery & Mary Natalizio

Pasadena POPS: Star Spangled Salute to the Movies
$320

Starting bid

Experience the magic of cinema under the stars! This package grants you and five guests a prime Table for 6 in the Directors Circle (Section D17) for the Pasadena POPS’ tribute to legendary composer John Williams. Includes two (2) on-site parking passes. Arrive when gates open at 5:30 pm to enjoy a picnic before the 7:30 pm show.


Food and drinks not included.


Value: $800


Donated by: Jenny Schwing / Wolfe Foundation

The Glow & Glow Set
$40

Starting bid

Step into luxury with a $100 gift certificate for Faced by Kira, your La Crescenta destination for glowing results. Complement your fresh look with the comforting fragrance of a KNA Apple Crisp candle, designed to fill your home with the scent of autumn year-round. A beautiful way to support your skin and your senses!


Value: $120


Donated by: Faced by KNA

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!