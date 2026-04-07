Verdugos Wine Fest Silent Auction

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Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind culinary journey! Includes a $50 gift certificate to Amiga Amore Mexitalian Eatery and a bottle of red wine. Valid through March 2027. Perfect for foodies looking for exciting fusion flavors.
Value: $100
Donated by: Amiga Amore Mexitalian Eatery & Mary Natalizio
Starting bid
Experience the magic of cinema under the stars! This package grants you and five guests a prime Table for 6 in the Directors Circle (Section D17) for the Pasadena POPS’ tribute to legendary composer John Williams. Includes two (2) on-site parking passes. Arrive when gates open at 5:30 pm to enjoy a picnic before the 7:30 pm show.
Food and drinks not included.
Value: $800
Donated by: Jenny Schwing / Wolfe Foundation
Starting bid
Step into luxury with a $100 gift certificate for Faced by Kira, your La Crescenta destination for glowing results. Complement your fresh look with the comforting fragrance of a KNA Apple Crisp candle, designed to fill your home with the scent of autumn year-round. A beautiful way to support your skin and your senses!
Value: $120
Donated by: Faced by KNA
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