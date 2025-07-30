Vermillion Trails Alliance Inc's Memberships

Vermillion Trails Alliance Inc

Individual
$20

Valid for one year

A great way for individuals to contribute to the growth of Vermillion County’s trail network.

Family
$30

Valid for one year

Perfect for families to enjoy the outdoors together and/or be a part of creating trails.

Organization
$50

Valid for one year

For organizations who want to be part of a trail group who are passionate about trail development and advocacy.

Partnership
$100

Valid for one year

A way for individuals to be a part of creating trails in Vermillion County

Benefactor/Lifetime
$250

No expiration

A one time donation for those who are passionate about trail creation and expansion.

Corporate Sponsor
$500

Valid for one year

The business level for visionary supporters committed to transforming Vermillion County’s trails to support healthy lifestyles.

