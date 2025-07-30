Vermillion Trails Alliance Inc's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
A great way for individuals to contribute to the growth of Vermillion County’s trail network.
Valid for one year
Perfect for families to enjoy the outdoors together and/or be a part of creating trails.
Valid for one year
For organizations who want to be part of a trail group who are passionate about trail development and advocacy.
Valid for one year
A way for individuals to be a part of creating trails in Vermillion County
No expiration
A one time donation for those who are passionate about trail creation and expansion.
Valid for one year
The business level for visionary supporters committed to transforming Vermillion County’s trails to support healthy lifestyles.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!