Vermin Sanctuary Merch Shop

Perfect for wildlife lovers, outlaw energy, and anyone ready to celebrate Vermin Sanctuary’s first-ever Nashville fundraiser.
💸 All proceeds go directly to animal care, outdoor release enclosures, and our dream of building a permanent sanctuary right here in Middle Tennessee.
Show your support for Vermin Sanctuary in true backwoods honky-tonk fashion with this limited edition Possum Party tee!
Featuring our cowboy possum mascot wranglin’ a snake and wranglin’ your heart, this soft black unisex shirt is perfect for wildlife lovers, outlaw country fans, and weirdos with a cause.
🦝 Screenprinted on a premium cotton tee
🎉 Designed exclusively for our first Nashville fundraiser
💸 All proceeds support the rescue and rehab of opossums and raccoons in Middle Tennessee
Available in sizes [insert your size range here].
Join the party in full camo glory with this limited-edition Possum Party trucker hat, made for mischief and music lovers alike.
With bold white lettering on a camo foam front and mesh back, this hat is breathable, adjustable, and downright possum-core. Whether you're out in the woods or front row at Dee’s, it's the perfect way to rep Vermin Sanctuary.
🦝 Snapback trucker style with mesh sides
🎶 Designed exclusively for our first Nashville fundraiser
💸 All proceeds go to wildlife rehab and future sanctuary development
Get yours before they disappear into the brush!
Declare your allegiance to the weird, the wild, and the wonderfully misunderstood with this Vermin Mother sticker.
Perfect for water bottles, laptops, trapper keepers, trash cans, and emotional support coolers. Durable, weatherproof vinyl that holds up to the chaos — just like you.
🦝 Matte finish
📏 Approx. 3x2 inches
💀 Designed with love by Vermin Mother for feral fashion fans everywhere
Stick it where it matters.
Finally, a shirt that captures your inner (and outer) trash goblin energy.
This Perfect 10 Brand tee features a raccoon in all its chaotic glory — because nothing says confidence like a nocturnal scavenger with thumbs. Soft, unisex fit and ready for whatever alley, show, or rehab shift you throw at it.
🖤 Screenprinted on 100% cotton
🦝 Unisex fit – soft & breathable
👑 Because being a little feral is a perfect 10
Rep the movement in bold block letters with this Vermin Mother original logo tee — a nod to your inner trash matriarch and your outer drip.
Green + gold on a dark forest tee for maximum impact. Perfect for studio days, sanctuary work, or just letting people know you ride for the feral arts.
💥 Printed on Gildan heavy cotton
🎨 Vermin Mother screenprinted logo
📏 Unisex fit – soft but sturdy
🦝 All proceeds support wildlife rehab and creative chaos
Live trashy, look classy. This ultra-soft black tee features a dainty opossum living its best life — and maybe yours too.
Perfect for wildlife lovers, opossum apologists, and anyone thriving in their own weird little way. It’s giving dirt couture, and we’re not mad about it.
🐀 Hand-drawn opossum graphic
🖤 White & pink on black Gildan tee
📏 Unisex fit – soft & comfy
💸 Proceeds support Vermin Sanctuary's rescue + rehab efforts
Sling some critter-core over your shoulder with this sturdy natural canvas tote, printed with our Possum Party raccoon outlaw logo.
Perfect for the farmer’s market, thrift hauls, snack runs, or smuggling opossum-shaped dreams.
🦝 100% cotton canvas
🎨 Hand-printed in Nashville
📏 Approx. 15" x 16" with 20" handles
💸 All proceeds support Vermin Sanctuary’s animal care & release efforts
Stay cool and sparkle while you do it. These tri-color cooling bandanas feature breathable mesh fabric, bold neon hues, and just the right touch of ✨bling✨ at the corners.
Snap-style closure makes it easy to wear around your neck, head, or tied to your tote. Ideal for summer shows, sanctuary work, or just living your feral fantasy in style.
🌈 Available in Purple, Pink, or Blue (with gold or silver bling)
💨 Lightweight cooling mesh
🐾 Snap closure – one size fits most
💸 Proceeds support wildlife rescue + rehab at Vermin Sanctuary
