Vermont Information Technology Association for the Advancement of Learning (Vita-Learn)

Hosted by

Vermont Information Technology Association for the Advancement of Learning (Vita-Learn)

About this event

Vermont Invention Fair

1150 Airport Dr

South Burlington, VT 05403, USA

Champion of Innovation (Presenting Sponsor)
$5,000
  • The premier partnership, with “Presented by [Your Company Name]” billing on all materials.
  • All Visionary benefits, PLUS:
  • Exclusive opportunity to give brief welcome remarks at the awards ceremony.
  • Headline partner status in all press releases and media outreach.
  • Judging Perk: In addition to serving on the Finalist Judging Panel, your representative will have the honor of presenting the top “Inventor of the Year” award on stage.
  • School Innovation Kit: Includes a 3D printer and world-class design software to support a Vermont school. See details below. Replaces the Classroom Innovation Kit included in the Visionary Sponsor benefits.
Visionary Sponsor
$3,500
  • All MVP benefits, PLUS:
  • Logo featured on a dedicated, high-visibility banner at the event entrance.
  • Opportunity to have a brief (150-word) company profile in the official event program.
  • Your logo included in the event’s opening presentation slides.
  • Judging Perk: Premier Judging Role. In addition to guaranteed spots for your team, one representative is invited to serve on the Finalist Judging Panel, helping to select the top inventions of the day.
MVP Sponsor
$2,000

This tier is named in honor of the “Minimum Viable Product” concept, celebrating the crucial first step every great invention takes on its journey from idea to impact.

  • Premier logo placement on all digital marketing, the event website, “Friends of Vermont Invention” display, and T-shirt.
  • Public verbal acknowledgment from the podium at BETA Technologies.
  • Invitation for two company representatives to a pre-event “Inventors’ Showcase” with student finalists.
  • Judging Perk: Guaranteed placement for up to 4 employees as volunteer judges, with priority consideration for judging in a preferred category (e.g., engineering, consumer goods, etc.).
  • Classroom Innovation Kit: Includes a 3D printer and world-class design software to support a Vermont classroom. See details below.
Prototype Sponsor
$750

Prototype Sponsor ($750)

  • Your company logo on the event T-shirt, website, “Friends of Vermont Invention” display, and in the event program.
  • A dedicated “Sponsor Spotlight” thank you post on social media.
  • Judging Perk: Guaranteed placement for at least 2 employees as volunteer judges.
Spark Sponsor
$250

Spark Sponsor ($250)

  • Your company name on the official event T-shirt and YIP Vermont website.
  • Be recognized by name on the “Friends of Vermont Invention” display at the fair.
  • Judging Perk: Priority invitation to register as a volunteer judge.
Friend
Pay what you can
  • Be recognized by name on the “Friends of Vermont Invention” display at the fair.
  • Judging Perk: Receive a priority invitation to register as a volunteer judge before the public call is announced.
Classroom Innovation Kit
$750
  • Includes:
    • Flashforge Adventurer 5M Pro 3D Printer + 2 rolls of filament
    • Classroom licenses for 30 students and 2 teachers of Makers Empire 3D design software designed for K-12 students.
    • Teacher Guide and Invention Challenge Course designed specifically to support the Young Inventors Program
    • Live web-based professional development and training by Makers Empire educational specialist
  • Benefit: You will be publicly recognized and matched with a specific Vermont classroom. You'll receive a thank-you packet with photos and testimonials from the students and teacher you supported. $250 of your sponsorship is directly allocated to the Road To Nationals Scholarship Fund that will help cover the travel costs of Vermont inventors attending the national competition at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, MI.
School Innovation Kit
$2,000
  • Includes:
    • Flashforge Adventurer 5M Pro 3D Printer + 4 rolls of filament
    • School licenses for 400 students and unlimited teachers of Makers Empire 3D design software designed for K-12 students.
    • Teacher Guide and Invention Challenge Course designed specifically to support the Young Inventors Program
    • Live web-based professional development and training by Makers Empire educational specialist
  • Benefit: You will be recognized as the official technology partner for an entire Vermont school, with opportunities for a press announcement and a "check presentation" style photo-op at the school. $500 of your sponsorship is directly allocated to the Road To Nationals Scholarship Fund that will help cover the travel costs of Vermont inventors attending the national competition at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, MI.
Add a donation for Vermont Information Technology Association for the Advancement of Learning (Vita-Learn)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!