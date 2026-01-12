Vermont Invention Fair

This tier is named in honor of the “Minimum Viable Product” concept, celebrating the crucial first step every great invention takes on its journey from idea to impact.
- Premier logo placement on all digital marketing, the event website, “Friends of Vermont Invention” display, and T-shirt.
- Public verbal acknowledgment from the podium at BETA Technologies.
- Invitation for two company representatives to a pre-event “Inventors’ Showcase” with student finalists.
- Judging Perk: Guaranteed placement for up to 4 employees as volunteer judges, with priority consideration for judging in a preferred category (e.g., engineering, consumer goods, etc.).
- Classroom Innovation Kit: Includes a 3D printer and world-class design software to support a Vermont classroom. See details below.