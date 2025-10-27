Vern Patrick Elementary Festival of Trees Auction

Hosted by
3001 SW Obsidian Ave, Redmond, OR 97756, USA
Starting bid
Crafted by the Yellow Wing, Kindergarten & 2nd Grade, this 7.5ft tall tree lighted features natural elements of berries and pinecones, a beautiful leather animal print tree skirt, rattan tree topper, and multi-functional molded horse lights. Kindergarten students created the pig, cow, and cacti ornaments using art mediums like felt, tissue paper, and paint. The fabric ornaments and garland were crafted by 2nd grade using flannel, denim and bandana scrap fabric and canning lids.
Starting bid
Crafted by the Mauve Wing, 1st & 3rd Grade, this 6.5ft tree features blue LED lights and molded snowflake lights with blue, silver and buffalo plaid accents. 1st graders painted penguins, hydrodipped snowflakes, and crafted beaded icicles. Students in 3rd grade used fabric to fill globe ornaments. The tree is finished off with a skiing penguin tree topper and velvet Christmas skirt.
Starting bid
Crafted by the Blue Wing, 4th & 5th Grade, this 7ft tree is adorned with ornaments that represent key elements of the classic Christmas story, "The Polar Express". Students hydrodipped ornaments, created magical sleigh bells, designed snowflakes that accent the tree skirt, and glittered globe ornaments. The tree topper with gold sleigh bells and glitter blue tulle ribboned throughout the tree finish the look!
Starting bid
Crafted and decorated by our ILS/SPED students, this 6ft lighted tree features hand decorated snowflakes and finger painted snowman globes. The snowman hat tree topper and ribbon make this one of a kind tree Snow Much Fun to show off!
Starting bid
Designed and decorated by Vern Patrick Elementary Staff members. This 7.5ft lighted tree features handmade coffee cups and donut ornaments along with other adorably delicious sweet treats! Accented with pink ribbon, a sequin star, and real coffee beans, this delectably cute tree is definitely one to show off!!
Starting bid
This 6ft pre-lit tree features similar accents as our Winter in the Wild West tree! Adorned with pig, cow and cacti ornaments created by kinder students and fabric ornaments created by 2nd grade, this tree features a cow print star topper, tree skirt, and adornments.
Starting bid
This 6ft narrow, flocked tree showcases similar adornments as the Penguin Parade tree with blue lights and penguin topper and tree skirt. 1st graders created snowflakes, penguins and beaded icicles while 3rd graders painted penguins and made fabric-filled globe ornaments.
