Vern Patrick Elementary Festival of Trees Auction

Crafted by the Blue Wing, 4th & 5th Grade, this 7ft tree is adorned with ornaments that represent key elements of the classic Christmas story, "The Polar Express". Students hydrodipped ornaments, created magical sleigh bell​s, designed snowflakes that accent the tree skirt, and glittered globe ornaments. The tree topper with gold sleigh bells and glitter blue tulle ribboned throughout the tree finish the look!