Hosted by

Friends Of Vernon Center Inc

About this event

Vernon Food Truck Friday Vendors 2026

322 Governor Hunt Rd

Vernon, VT 05354, USA

Vernon Resident Seasonal Rate
$300

Food Truck rate for seasonal Vernon food trucks attending all 6 dates May-October. $30 discount over individual dates.

Seasonal Non-Resident Rate
$330

Food Truck rate for non-resident food trucks attending all 6 dates May-October. $30 discount over individual dates.

Vernon Resident day rate
$55

Rate for Vernon resident food trucks attending only certain dates. Price is per date attending.

Non Resident one time rate
$65

Rate for non-resident Vernon food trucks attending only certain dates. Price is per date attending.

Electricity
$10

Fee for connecting to electricity at the Community Center. Please note that this requires prior approval as access is limited.

Non Food Vendor
$30

Vendors selling items other than food.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!