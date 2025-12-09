Vernon Food Truck Friday Vendors 2026

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About this event
Food Truck rate for seasonal Vernon food trucks attending all 6 dates May-October. $30 discount over individual dates.
Food Truck rate for non-resident food trucks attending all 6 dates May-October. $30 discount over individual dates.
Rate for Vernon resident food trucks attending only certain dates. Price is per date attending.
Rate for non-resident Vernon food trucks attending only certain dates. Price is per date attending.
Fee for connecting to electricity at the Community Center. Please note that this requires prior approval as access is limited.
Vendors selling items other than food.
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