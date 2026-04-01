Vernon Recreational Development Association

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Vernon Recreational Development Association

About this shop

Vernon Recreational Development Association's Shop - Test

4 Corner Firecracker. $1 each. $599 seal winner
$1

Try your luck with the 4 Corner Firecracker — each chance is just $1, with a $599 seal winner up for grabs. 🎆


Every ticket you purchase helps Vernon Recreational Development Association offer free community events and recreation for local kids and families who need it most. Your play today helps keep our parks, games, and family days open to everyone. 🎟️

Yellow cherries win $50 instants of your choice! item
Yellow cherries win $50 instants of your choice!
$1

Yellow Cherries gives you a fun chance to win while helping Vernon kids enjoy free, safe recreation in their own neighborhood. 🍒


Every entry supports underprivileged children and families through free community events, activities, and play spaces.

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Half grand $5 each. $500 seal item
Half grand $5 each. $500 seal
$5

Half grand instant

SGC 25078

Serial 10017

$500 seal winner

All $5’s are playbacks

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Zoomies. Box Two. Seal winner gets $100 (5) Golden ticket!! item
Zoomies. Box Two. Seal winner gets $100 (5) Golden ticket!!
$1

Zoomies box 2

$1 each

seal winner gets $100 (5) Golden Ticket

153 ct

SGC 25078


Zoomies 2 gives you a chance to win $100 (5) Golden tickets


Every entry helps the Vernon Recreational Development Association offer free community events and recreation for underprivileged kids and local families.


Join in, have some fun, and support brighter days at the park, rink, and playground for children in our Vernon community.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!