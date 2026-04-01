Vernon Recreational Development Association's Shop - Test

About this shop
Try your luck with the 4 Corner Firecracker — each chance is just $1, with a $599 seal winner up for grabs. 🎆
Every ticket you purchase helps Vernon Recreational Development Association offer free community events and recreation for local kids and families who need it most. Your play today helps keep our parks, games, and family days open to everyone. 🎟️
Yellow Cherries gives you a fun chance to win while helping Vernon kids enjoy free, safe recreation in their own neighborhood. 🍒
Every entry supports underprivileged children and families through free community events, activities, and play spaces.
Half grand instant
SGC 25078
Serial 10017
$500 seal winner
All $5’s are playbacks
Zoomies box 2
$1 each
seal winner gets $100 (5) Golden Ticket
153 ct
SGC 25078
Zoomies 2 gives you a chance to win $100 (5) Golden tickets
Every entry helps the Vernon Recreational Development Association offer free community events and recreation for underprivileged kids and local families.
Join in, have some fun, and support brighter days at the park, rink, and playground for children in our Vernon community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!