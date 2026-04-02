Vernon Recreational Development Association's Shop - Template to Clone

About this shop
Each Tab or Ticket Purchased gives you a chance of winning:
The following Amounts will be Playbacks:
Total Ticket Count:
SGC 25078
Each Tab or Ticket Purchased gives you a chance of winning:
The following Amounts will be Playbacks:
Total Ticket Count:
SGC 25078
Each Tab or Ticket Purchased gives you a chance of winning:
The following Amounts will be Playbacks:
Total Ticket Count:
SGC 25078
Each Tab or Ticket Purchased gives you a chance of winning:
The following Amounts will be Playbacks:
Total Ticket Count:
SGC 25078
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!