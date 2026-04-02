Vernon Recreational Development Association

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Vernon Recreational Development Association

About this shop

Vernon Recreational Development Association's Shop - Template to Clone

Tab 1
$1

Each Tab or Ticket Purchased gives you a chance of winning:

The following Amounts will be Playbacks:

Total Ticket Count:

SGC 25078

Tab 2
$1

Each Tab or Ticket Purchased gives you a chance of winning:

The following Amounts will be Playbacks:

Total Ticket Count:

SGC 25078

Tab 3
$5

Each Tab or Ticket Purchased gives you a chance of winning:

The following Amounts will be Playbacks:

Total Ticket Count:

SGC 25078

Tab 4
$1

Each Tab or Ticket Purchased gives you a chance of winning:

The following Amounts will be Playbacks:

Total Ticket Count:

SGC 25078

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