Veronica Gary Scholarship Fund Inc's Silent Auction- Boots on the Ground

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Experience the essence of natural luxury with this exclusive Love Vernell basket — a handcrafted collection designed to nourish the body and calm the mind. Each product is made with pure, natural ingredients and infused with love and intention.
Indulge in a full-body ritual featuring Sea Moss Shampoo, Shea Butter Body Wash, Whipped Body Butter, Vanilla Wood Bar Soap, Foaming Sugar Scrub, and an elegant blend of Rose Hip, Chamomile, Calendula, and Lavender Oils.
A beautiful balance of nature, care, and craftsmanship — the perfect way to relax, restore, and radiate. 💛
Starting bid
From Lucretia -Indulge in a moment of pure relaxation with this thoughtfully curated gift set — perfect for self-care or as a special gift for someone you love. The set includes a soft Stuffed bear, a soothing Bayberry-scented candle, and a charming artificial succulent in a small pot to bring a touch of calm to any space. Pamper yourself with Bath & Body Works lotion and two travel-sized hand sanitizers, ideal for keeping your hands soft and fresh on the go.
Also included is a snack bag clip for your favorite treats and a beautifully packaged spa-themed gift box featuring a steel wine cup and luxurious spa treatment items.
This cozy, comforting collection is the perfect way to unwind — while supporting the Veronica Gary Scholarship Fund.
Starting bid
Experience the essence of natural luxury with this exclusive Love Vernell basket — a handcrafted collection designed to nourish the body and calm the mind. Each product is made with pure, natural ingredients and infused with love and intention.
Indulge in a full-body ritual featuring Sea Moss Shampoo, Sweet Vanilla Tobacco Shea Butter Body Wash, Whipped Body Butter, Vanilla Wood Bar Soap, Foaming Sugar Scrub, and an elegant blend of Rose Hip, Chamomile, Calendula, and Lavender Oils.
A beautiful balance of nature, care, and craftsmanship — the perfect way to relax, restore, and radiate. 💛
Starting bid
Lorraine and Lenae wants you to- Raise your spirits with this vibrant basket filled with premium liquors, misers, and sweet treats. Everything you need to craft the perfect celebration! Featuring: Patron Silver, Tequila Kaniche' XO, Double Wood Rum, AU Blue Raspberry Vodka, Mi Familia Flores Tequila, Tito's Vodka, Bowman's Gin, Pinehurst Rum, Black Doktor Desert Red Wine, Mixers & Garnishes, Ginger Ale, Coca-Colo, Coconut Water, Club Soda, Pineapple Juice, Olives, Sweet Touches Chocolate Thin Mints Peppermints, Bonus set of 4 shot glasses. "A True basket of cheer" Perfect gift for any gathering or night of celebration!
Starting bid
Show your Orioles pride with this exclusive fan collection — a perfect addition for any Baltimore baseball enthusiast!
This exciting package includes:
Whether you’re a lifelong O’s fan or just love the thrill of the game, this package is a true home run!
Donated by the Baltimore Orioles and our community partners.
Proceeds benefit the Veronica Gary Scholarship Fund, helping to empower and support young women through education. 💛
Starting bid
Donated by Donna
Kick back and relax with this fun-filled Corona-themed basket — perfect for any beer lover! This set includes a 5-pack of Corona socks, a Corona cold cup, two elegant lead crystal beer steins, and a Bartender design XL T-shirt. Whether you’re enjoying a game night or a sunny weekend afternoon, this basket has everything you need to sip in style and comfort.
Starting bid
Donna wants you to Saddle up for some country charm with this Western-themed basket that’s sure to make you say “Yee haw!” It includes a Men’s XL Western-design T-shirt, a Women’s L Western-design T-shirt, a cowboy hat wine stopper, cowboy hat luggage tags, two cans of vegetarian baked beans, a cowboy boot pillow, and a handy fan to keep you cool on the trail. Perfect for anyone who loves a little western flair and down-home fun!
Starting bid
Wanda invites you to Get ready for the ultimate movie night experience! This basket is packed with everything you need for a perfect evening in—or out. Enjoy a trip to the big screen with an AMC Gift Card, then kick back with your favorite movie snacks for the full cinematic experience. To top it off, treat yourself to a delicious meal with Two Entrée Cards and One Chips & Queso Card from Chipotle.
A perfect combination of entertainment and flavor—all while supporting the Veronica Gary Scholarship Fund!
Starting bid
Show your Ravens pride with this exclusive Lamar Jackson MVP Commemorative Football, donated by the Baltimore Ravens, celebrating the electrifying quarterback’s MVP season and impact on the game. This collector’s item is paired with a Ravens-themed tumbler and matching coasters, handcrafted and donated by Kosmokretionz, making it the ultimate fan package. Perfect for displaying in your home, office, or fan cave—this set is a must-have for any true Ravens supporter. All proceeds benefit the Veronica Gary Scholarship Fund.
Starting bid
Relax, refresh, and rejuvenate with this luxurious Day Spa Basket! Enjoy a Shiatsu and Vibration Body Massager with heat to melt away stress, along with a Foot Care Kit for the perfect at-home pedicure. Pamper yourself with six soothing hand lotions and a soft facial cloth for your skincare routine. Set the mood with a Febreze Plugin and take time for reflection with a beautiful Prayer Journal. Everything you need for a peaceful spa day right at home! Donated by Donna
Starting bid
Donated by Sandra, this basket is perfect for anyone who spends time behind the wheel! It includes a complete car care kit, gummy detailer, emergency phone charger, window breaker/seatbelt cutter, a pack of car wipes, a fire blanket, and a registration holder — everything you need to keep your vehicle clean, organized, and prepared for the unexpected. Stay safe and stylish on the road with this essential driver’s set!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!