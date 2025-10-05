Veronica Gary Scholarship Fund Inc's Silent Auction- Boots on the Ground

Experience the essence of natural luxury with this exclusive Love Vernell basket — a handcrafted collection designed to nourish the body and calm the mind. Each product is made with pure, natural ingredients and infused with love and intention.

Indulge in a full-body ritual featuring Sea Moss Shampoo, Shea Butter Body Wash, Whipped Body Butter, Vanilla Wood Bar Soap, Foaming Sugar Scrub, and an elegant blend of Rose Hip, Chamomile, Calendula, and Lavender Oils.

A beautiful balance of nature, care, and craftsmanship — the perfect way to relax, restore, and radiate. 💛