VERTICAL DRAMA- Improvised 'FILM IN A DAY' Challenge

This Vertical Drama Will Be Distributed Via Instagram/FB etc. You will get 7% Profit Share for Proceeds Made After Distribution for this specific Short Film AND if it becomes a Feature Film as a Whole. THIS IS NOT AN ENTRY PASS, IF YOU WANT TO ATTEND< YOU MUST GET SEPARATE PASSES. If you have questions send us an email, your contribution is also TAX DEDUCTIBLE, we are a 501c3 Non Profit Organization. [email protected]