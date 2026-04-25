VERTICAL DRAMA- Improvised 'FILM IN A DAY' Challenge

About this event
NEW PEOPLE Add This Pass to a Regular Paid Pass (YOU MUST ALSO GET A WRITERS, CAST OR CREW PASS in Addition to this PASS- THIS IS AN ADD ON ONLY if you are NEW)- FOOD is included with ALL passes. You Can't Just Get this Pass and Attend, Must Attach Another Pass.
Food, Drinks, and snacks will be provided. This pass is good for everyone (MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME)
ACTORS WARNING- This is an improvisational challenge, NO SCRIPT. You are guaranteed 1 scene, however most likely will have more. (MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME to an MMTB Challenge).
ACTORS WARNING- This is an improvisational challenge, NO SCRIPT. You are guaranteed at least 3 scenes (LEAD OR SUPPORTING CHARACTER), (MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME to an MMTB Challenge).
-WRITERS WARNING- You will collaboratively work with actors improvisation, providing key lines, tracking and adding to story line throughout the day and work with other writers for plans for the improvisers- You may be asked to pitch in with crew if something is needed. This Challenge is DRAMA. YOU MUST PHYSICALLY ATTEND TO PARTICIPATE. (MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME to an MMTB CHALLENGE).
Food, Drinks, and snacks will be provided. This pass is good for everyone (MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME)
Food, Drinks, and snacks will be provided. This pass is good for everyone who has experience as a Grip, and Gaffers with equipment and experience (MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME)
AC's- Prior Experience required, email prior to registering. For DP's- Must Have Attended at Least 1 Challenge and Must have Shown PAST Work with your own Camera Work PRIOR to Event and Be PRE-APPROVED- To Get Approved send an email to [email protected] with a link to your work.
This pass is ONLY for people assigned to a film after our first production day to edit, if you want to come help on crew as well, please get.a crew pass and reach out about editing potential. If you are an editor and/or have not been asked by a director to get this pass, please contact MMTB first before purchasing at [email protected]
This Vertical Drama Will Be Distributed Via Instagram/FB etc. You will get 7% Profit Share for Proceeds Made After Distribution for this specific Short Film AND if it becomes a Feature Film as a Whole. THIS IS NOT AN ENTRY PASS, IF YOU WANT TO ATTEND< YOU MUST GET SEPARATE PASSES. If you have questions send us an email, your contribution is also TAX DEDUCTIBLE, we are a 501c3 Non Profit Organization. [email protected]
This pass is ONLY for people assigned to a film after our first production day as COMPOSER. YOU MUST GET APPROVAL FROM DIRECTOR OR MMTB BEFORE GETTING THIS PASS. Please email [email protected]
Must Have a Pro Film Makeup KIT to use this pass. MUST GET APPROVED IN ADVANCE- EMAIL - [email protected] with your portfolio (students ok)
See Colors Available on the Pix- long sleeve or short sleeve.
3x3 inch sq Slate Sticker in Various Colors
3x2 inch sq Slate Sticker in Various Colors
Buy a Gift of Making or Watching Movies! Add the amount you would like to give someone and receive your gift certificate, good for any MMTB Events, Challenges & MMTB Swag. Visit full calendar at events.mmtb.org
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