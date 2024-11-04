Vertical Veterans Inc.

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Vertical Veterans Inc.

About this raffle

Vertical Veterans Inc.'s annual raffle 2024

Victory for Veterans Raffle
$2
All revenue from ticket sales will go to towards helping our veteran communities. Vertical veterans Inc. Will provide clothing, health and wellness services, food, housing, counseling, and other life-saving activities to support veterans from all military branches.
Add a donation for Vertical Veterans Inc.

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