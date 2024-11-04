Vertical Veterans Inc.'s annual raffle 2024

All revenue from ticket sales will go to towards helping our veteran communities. Vertical veterans Inc. Will provide clothing, health and wellness services, food, housing, counseling, and other life-saving activities to support veterans from all military branches.

All revenue from ticket sales will go to towards helping our veteran communities. Vertical veterans Inc. Will provide clothing, health and wellness services, food, housing, counseling, and other life-saving activities to support veterans from all military branches.

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