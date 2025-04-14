VES SuperSTAR PTA Spring Festival 50-50

This is a single entry into the 50-50 raffle for the VES Spring Festival.
Funds raised from the 50-50 tickets will be split evenly (50%-50%) amongst the winning ticket holder and the VES SuperSTAR PTA.
This is a single entry into the 50-50 raffle for the VES Spring Festival.
Funds raised from the 50-50 tickets will be split evenly (50%-50%) amongst the winning ticket holder and the VES SuperSTAR PTA.
5 Tickets- Spring Festival 50-50 Raffle
$10
This includes 5 tickets
This is for 5 (five) entries into the 50-50 raffle for the VES Spring Festival.
Funds raised from the 50-50 tickets will be split evenly (50%-50%) amongst the winning ticket holder and the VES SuperSTAR PTA.
This is for 5 (five) entries into the 50-50 raffle for the VES Spring Festival.
Funds raised from the 50-50 tickets will be split evenly (50%-50%) amongst the winning ticket holder and the VES SuperSTAR PTA.
10 Tickets- Spring Festival 50-50 Raffle
$20
This includes 10 tickets
This is for 10 (ten) entries into the 50-50 raffle for the VES Spring Festival.
Funds raised from the 50-50 tickets will be split evenly (50%-50%) amongst the winning ticket holder and the VES SuperSTAR PTA.
This is for 10 (ten) entries into the 50-50 raffle for the VES Spring Festival.
Funds raised from the 50-50 tickets will be split evenly (50%-50%) amongst the winning ticket holder and the VES SuperSTAR PTA.
20 Tickets- Spring Festival 50-50 Raffle
$30
This includes 20 tickets
This is for 20 (twenty) entries into the 50-50 raffle for the VES Spring Festival.
Funds raised from the 50-50 tickets will be split evenly (50%-50%) amongst the winning ticket holder and the VES SuperSTAR PTA.
This is for 20 (twenty) entries into the 50-50 raffle for the VES Spring Festival.
Funds raised from the 50-50 tickets will be split evenly (50%-50%) amongst the winning ticket holder and the VES SuperSTAR PTA.
50 Tickets- Spring Festival 50-50 Raffle
$40
This includes 50 tickets
This is for 50 (fifty) entries into the 50-50 raffle for the VES Spring Festival.
Funds raised from the 50-50 tickets will be split evenly (50%-50%) amongst the winning ticket holder and the VES SuperSTAR PTA.
This is for 50 (fifty) entries into the 50-50 raffle for the VES Spring Festival.
Funds raised from the 50-50 tickets will be split evenly (50%-50%) amongst the winning ticket holder and the VES SuperSTAR PTA.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!