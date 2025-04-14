VES SuperSTAR PTA Spring Festival 50-50

This is for 5 (five) entries into the 50-50 raffle for the VES Spring Festival. Funds raised from the 50-50 tickets will be split evenly (50%-50%) amongst the winning ticket holder and the VES SuperSTAR PTA.

This is for 5 (five) entries into the 50-50 raffle for the VES Spring Festival. Funds raised from the 50-50 tickets will be split evenly (50%-50%) amongst the winning ticket holder and the VES SuperSTAR PTA.

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