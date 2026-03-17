Hosted by

VES SuperSTAR PTA

About this event

VES SuperSTAR PTA's Silent Auction

Finely
$50

Starting bid

Outdoor fun basket, Elio, matching water bottles, miscellaneous outdoor toys, pool games, and floats

Hoornstra
$50

Starting bid

outdoor fun basket, Elio, matching water bottles, miscellaneous outdoor toys, pool games, and floats

Bond
$100

Starting bid

Self care Basket- blanket Dino, $15 gift card, facemasks, soaking salts, pain, relief, slaves, and candle

Reed
$125

Starting bid

Spa Day Basket- 205 mobile spa gift card (IV), miscellaneous bath bombs, Mario Badescu skin care set, miscellaneous face masks

Doll
$50

Starting bid

Disney accessories from Figaro’s whiskers VIP. Custom mouse ears nodded headbands earrings, and handmade tote

Ellis
$75

Starting bid

martini time- blanket $150 value, espresso mix, martini cups, and espresso cubes

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