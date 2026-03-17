VES SuperSTAR PTA's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Outdoor fun basket, Elio, matching water bottles, miscellaneous outdoor toys, pool games, and floats
Starting bid
outdoor fun basket, Elio, matching water bottles, miscellaneous outdoor toys, pool games, and floats
Starting bid
Self care Basket- blanket Dino, $15 gift card, facemasks, soaking salts, pain, relief, slaves, and candle
Starting bid
Spa Day Basket- 205 mobile spa gift card (IV), miscellaneous bath bombs, Mario Badescu skin care set, miscellaneous face masks
Starting bid
Disney accessories from Figaro’s whiskers VIP. Custom mouse ears nodded headbands earrings, and handmade tote
Starting bid
martini time- blanket $150 value, espresso mix, martini cups, and espresso cubes
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