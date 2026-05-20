Vesta Settlements 6th Annual Poker Tournament

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About this event
43800 Olympic Blvd, Leesburg, VA 20176, USA
Compete in a No Limit Texas Hold'em tournament with optional add -ons and re-buys available for purchase during the event. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five players.
Not a Poker Player? No Problem!
Want to support a great cause without playing poker? The Social Ticket is perfect for you! Mingle, sip, snack, and soak up the excitement while enjoying casino games like Craps, Roulette, and Blackjack. Join us for an evening of fun, connection, and charitable giving—no poker face required.
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