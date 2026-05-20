Loudoun Habitat for Humanity

Hosted by

Loudoun Habitat for Humanity

About this event

Vesta Settlements 6th Annual Poker Tournament

River Creek Club

43800 Olympic Blvd, Leesburg, VA 20176, USA

Poker Buy In
$200

Compete in a No Limit Texas Hold'em tournament with optional add -ons and re-buys available for purchase during the event. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five players.  

Social + Casino
$150

Not a Poker Player? No Problem!  
Want to support a great cause without playing poker? The Social Ticket is perfect for you! Mingle, sip, snack, and soak up the excitement while enjoying casino games like Craps, Roulette, and Blackjack. Join us for an evening of fun, connection, and charitable giving—no poker face required.

Tournament Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 10 Tickets to Attend (Poker/Social)
  • Speaking opportunity at tournament
  • X-Large logo on Step n' Repeat
  • Solo Social Media Shoutout
  • Branded dealer shirts (12+ dealers @ poker)
  • Branded coasters at each poker player seat
  • Branded card decks at poker tables (used for play)
  • Logo at check-in tables
  • Logo on poker tournament tote bag souvenir
Fenway Summer Charitable Trust Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 10 Tickets to Attend (Poker/Social)
  • X-Large logo on Step n' Repeat
  • Solo Social Media Shoutout
  • 4 Branded Movie Posters
  • Branded card decks at poker tables (used for play)
  • Logo at check-in tables
  • Logo on poker tournament tote bag souvenir
Casino Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • 5 Tickets (Poker/Social)
  • Announcement at the tournament
  • Large logo on Step n' Repeat
  • Solo Social Media Shoutout
  • Branded croupier shirts (6+ croupiers at the casino game tables)
  • Branded coasters at the casino game tables
  • Logo sign in the casino game area
  • Logo at check-in tables
  • Logo on poker tournament tote bag souvenir
Food & Bev Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • 5 Tickets (Poker/Social)
  • Announcement at the tournament
  • Large logo on Step n' Repeat
  • Solo Social Media Shoutout
  • Logo on cocktail napkins at the bars + at food tables
  • Small logo at food table
  • Small logo sign with passed apps
  • Logo on the dessert napkins
  • Logo displayed on dessert table
  • Logo on poker tournament tote bag souvenir
Capture the Moment
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 Tickets (Poker/Social)
  • Solo Social Media Shoutout
  • Volunteers wearing t-shirts with your logo will be walking around taking polaroids for guests
  • Branded poker themed photo frame
  • Logo backdrop in the check in area
  • Logo on poker tournament tote bag souvenir
Souvenir Sponsor
$1,000
  • 1 Ticket (Poker/Social)
  • Social Media Shoutout
  • Logo backdrop in the check in area
  • Logo on poker tournament tote bag souvenir
All in for Habitat Sponsor
$750
  • 1 Ticket (Poker/Social)
  • Social Media Shoutout
  • Logo backdrop in the check in area
  • Habitat hard hats with logo stickers placed around the event space
Table Sponsor
$500
  • 1 Ticket (Poker/Social)
  • Social Media Shoutout
  • Seat cover signs on each seat at 1 poker table
Handrank Sponsor
$350
  • 1 Ticket (Poker/Social)
  • Social Media Shoutout
  • Logo on hard plastic reusable hand rank at each of the poker tables
Add a donation for Loudoun Habitat for Humanity

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