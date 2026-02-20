Vestal Elementary PTA Rock Paper Soirée Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy 3-night getaway in a thoughtfully designed tiny house tucked into Montavilla. This private studio retreat features local art, comfortable amenities, and everything you need for a relaxing escape.
Your stay includes a plush full-size bed, private bath, high-speed Wi-Fi, streaming TV, and a mini-split heating and cooling system for year-round comfort. Sip locally roasted coffee or tea, enjoy curated treats, and unwind in a peaceful space set behind a privacy fence. EV charging is available on site.
Learn more about the space here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/8982859?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=4af1e999-c4b2-4bb9-a72c-d36574d45f17
Estimated value: $500
Starting bid
Escape to the quiet charm of Gearhart with a relaxing stay tucked along peaceful Neacoxie Creek. This warm and welcoming cottage comfortably hosts 6–8 guests with three bedrooms (1 king, 2 queens) plus a cozy bunk nook perfect for kids.
Designed with families in mind, you’ll find a dedicated play area with a puppet theater, pretend market stand, art supplies, and foosball—plenty to keep everyone happy between beach outings.
Includes: 3-night stay (dates coordinated with owners)
Estimated value: $1,000
Starting bid
Hosted by our amazing Vestal Kindergarten Teachers Erin Thomas and Emily Richardson!
Treat your kiddo and four of their friends to an afternoon fit for royalty!
Join the Vestal Kindergarten teachers in the Vestal Garden for an exclusive Fancy Garden Party. With delightful tea, scrumptious treats, and plenty of fun games, this event promises to be a memorable experience!
Dress in your fanciest attire and enjoy a whimsical spring afternoon in the garden, surrounded by laughter, treats, and games worthy of any royal gathering.
Location: Vestal Garden
Guests: Your child and up to four friends
Retail Value: Priceless
