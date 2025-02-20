Admission tickets for Vestal Elementary PTA's Rock, Paper, Soirée 2025

For every $15 in staff ticket donations, we are able to offer a free ticket to staff. Each STAFF ticket includes event entry for 1 adult, refreshments, and a 5 ticket starter pack for raffle items. UPDATE: Separate childcare is at capacity. *if total funds exceed need additional funds will go toward staff appreciation.

For every $15 in staff ticket donations, we are able to offer a free ticket to staff. Each STAFF ticket includes event entry for 1 adult, refreshments, and a 5 ticket starter pack for raffle items. UPDATE: Separate childcare is at capacity. *if total funds exceed need additional funds will go toward staff appreciation.

More details...