Vestal Elementary PTA's Rock, Paper, Soirée 2026

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About this raffle
Includes event entry for 1 adult, refreshments, and a 5-ticket starter pack for raffle items.
Kids are welcome to attend for free with a supervising adult. Optional childcare ages 5+ tickets below.
Your ticket helps fund programs, events, and resources for Vestal students.
For families who want a short break or need supervision, we offer limited childcare tickets. Each ticket guarantees your child will be cared for by our volunteers during the event. Space is limited, so grab your spot early!
Purchase raffle tickets to enter for prizes donated by our generous community partners.
Proceeds support school programs and events. Additional tickets will be available during the event.
Purchase raffle tickets to enter for prizes donated by our generous community partners.
Proceeds support school programs and events. Additional tickets will be available during the event.
SAVE $15 with a 20 ticket bundle.
Purchase raffle tickets to enter for prizes donated by our generous community partners.
Proceeds support school programs and events. Additional tickets will be available during the event.
Help make sure every staff member can attend the celebration. Contribute any amount toward a staff ticket (includes entry, refreshments, and starter raffle tickets).
If contributions exceed the number of staff tickets needed, additional funds will go toward staff appreciation.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!