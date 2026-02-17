Vestal Elementary PTA

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Vestal Elementary PTA

About this raffle

Vestal Elementary PTA's Rock, Paper, Soirée 2026

Adult Event Ticket (Per Person)
$20

Includes event entry for 1 adult, refreshments, and a 5-ticket starter pack for raffle items.


Kids are welcome to attend for free with a supervising adult. Optional childcare ages 5+ tickets below.


Your ticket helps fund programs, events, and resources for Vestal students.

Childcare (optional)
Pay what you can

For families who want a short break or need supervision, we offer limited childcare tickets. Each ticket guarantees your child will be cared for by our volunteers during the event. Space is limited, so grab your spot early!

5 Raffle Entry Tickets
$10
This includes 5 tickets

Purchase raffle tickets to enter for prizes donated by our generous community partners.


Proceeds support school programs and events. Additional tickets will be available during the event.

10 Raffle Entry Tickets
$20
This includes 10 tickets

Purchase raffle tickets to enter for prizes donated by our generous community partners.


Proceeds support school programs and events. Additional tickets will be available during the event.

20 Raffle Entry Tickets
$25
This includes 20 tickets

SAVE $15 with a 20 ticket bundle.

Purchase raffle tickets to enter for prizes donated by our generous community partners.


Proceeds support school programs and events. Additional tickets will be available during the event.

Sponsor a Staff Ticket
Pay what you can

Help make sure every staff member can attend the celebration. Contribute any amount toward a staff ticket (includes entry, refreshments, and starter raffle tickets).


If contributions exceed the number of staff tickets needed, additional funds will go toward staff appreciation.

Add a donation for Vestal Elementary PTA

$

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