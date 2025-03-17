Vestal Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

Harka Architecture would like to welcome 6 people into their recently remodeled office space on NE Glisan St and 76th Ave. The office received Green Building Institute’s first Carbon Zero certification earlier this year. The 1939 building was brought back to life using materials and methods that are non-toxic and have the lowest embodied energy to produce. As of April 15, 2025, the building is completely energy independent with the installation of a battery system. You and 5 guests will spend 2-3 hours sipping on adult beverages and nibbling on snacks, while you learn about the challenges and successes faced before, during and after the construction. Many of the systems and ideas you will learn about will likely be applicable to your own home. Here are some of the topics we will discuss: The difference between Net Zero and Carbon Zero construction and what are their challenges. What is embodied and operational carbon and why is it important?. Strategies to make your home (or office) more resilient in the face of climate change. What are the challenges to resiliency measures? Toxicity in building materials. How to improve indoor air quality in homes and how to manage wildfire smoke. Mechanical upgrades that make sense. Tips on how to lower you and your home's carbon footprint. Real talk: IT’S NOT RECYCLING! 7631 NE Glisan Street | Portland, OR 97213 | HarkaHQ.com Approximate Retail Value: $750

Harka Architecture would like to welcome 6 people into their recently remodeled office space on NE Glisan St and 76th Ave. The office received Green Building Institute’s first Carbon Zero certification earlier this year. The 1939 building was brought back to life using materials and methods that are non-toxic and have the lowest embodied energy to produce. As of April 15, 2025, the building is completely energy independent with the installation of a battery system. You and 5 guests will spend 2-3 hours sipping on adult beverages and nibbling on snacks, while you learn about the challenges and successes faced before, during and after the construction. Many of the systems and ideas you will learn about will likely be applicable to your own home. Here are some of the topics we will discuss: The difference between Net Zero and Carbon Zero construction and what are their challenges. What is embodied and operational carbon and why is it important?. Strategies to make your home (or office) more resilient in the face of climate change. What are the challenges to resiliency measures? Toxicity in building materials. How to improve indoor air quality in homes and how to manage wildfire smoke. Mechanical upgrades that make sense. Tips on how to lower you and your home's carbon footprint. Real talk: IT’S NOT RECYCLING! 7631 NE Glisan Street | Portland, OR 97213 | HarkaHQ.com Approximate Retail Value: $750

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