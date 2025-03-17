Vestal Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

Tucked away in the charming coastal town of Gearhart, Oregon, and nestled alongside the tranquil Neacoxie Creek, this inviting Cottage is the perfect retreat for families or small groups. Comfortably accommodating 6 to 8 guests, the home features three thoughtfully appointed bedrooms—one with a king bed, two with queen beds—and a cozy bunkbed nook in the family room, ideal for children.
Designed with families in mind, the Cottage boasts a delightful children’s play area complete with a puppet theater, whimsical farmer’s market stand, art supplies, and a Foosball table for endless entertainment. Whether seeking relaxation, connection, or seaside adventure, this serene getaway offers the perfect setting.
Includes 3 complimentary nights—dates to be coordinated directly with the owners.
Retail value: $1000.
Tucked away in the charming coastal town of Gearhart, Oregon, and nestled alongside the tranquil Neacoxie Creek, this inviting Cottage is the perfect retreat for families or small groups. Comfortably accommodating 6 to 8 guests, the home features three thoughtfully appointed bedrooms—one with a king bed, two with queen beds—and a cozy bunkbed nook in the family room, ideal for children.
Designed with families in mind, the Cottage boasts a delightful children’s play area complete with a puppet theater, whimsical farmer’s market stand, art supplies, and a Foosball table for endless entertainment. Whether seeking relaxation, connection, or seaside adventure, this serene getaway offers the perfect setting.
Includes 3 complimentary nights—dates to be coordinated directly with the owners.
Retail value: $1000.
2-Night Stay at the Bridgetown Bungalow
$100
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or your visiting friends and family) to a 2-night stay at the Bridgetown Bungalow — a stylish, 5-star-rated studio right here in Montavilla!
This cozy retreat sleeps up to 5 and offers the perfect local escape, whether you’re planning a mini staycation, need a little extra space for guests, or just want to enjoy your own neighborhood from a new perspective.
Enjoy contactless entry, a beautifully designed space, and a shared fenced yard with a covered patio — great for relaxing or letting pets roam (with host approval and a $45 pet fee).
A one-time cleaning fee of $85 (or $125 with pets) is not included and is payable via Venmo or check upon arrival.
Valid for one stay to be completed by April 2026.
More details: www.airbnb.com/h/bridgetown-bungalow
Donated by your neighbors, Kim & Andrew Stave
Retail value: $220
Treat yourself (or your visiting friends and family) to a 2-night stay at the Bridgetown Bungalow — a stylish, 5-star-rated studio right here in Montavilla!
This cozy retreat sleeps up to 5 and offers the perfect local escape, whether you’re planning a mini staycation, need a little extra space for guests, or just want to enjoy your own neighborhood from a new perspective.
Enjoy contactless entry, a beautifully designed space, and a shared fenced yard with a covered patio — great for relaxing or letting pets roam (with host approval and a $45 pet fee).
A one-time cleaning fee of $85 (or $125 with pets) is not included and is payable via Venmo or check upon arrival.
Valid for one stay to be completed by April 2026.
More details: www.airbnb.com/h/bridgetown-bungalow
Donated by your neighbors, Kim & Andrew Stave
Retail value: $220
Handmade Baby Triceratops Sculpture
$100
Starting bid
This handmade sculpture captures a sleeping baby Triceratops in stunning detail. Crafted by renowned stop-motion puppet maker Mattzilla Duron, whose work has been featured in iconic films like Coraline, ParaNorman, Boxtrolls, and Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, this piece showcases his masterful skill and love for dinosaurs.
When he's not on set, Duron is bringing prehistoric creatures to life, making this sculpture a truly special collectible. A perfect blend of artistry and craftsmanship for any fan of stop-motion animation and the world of dinosaurs!
Approximate Retail Value: $350.
This handmade sculpture captures a sleeping baby Triceratops in stunning detail. Crafted by renowned stop-motion puppet maker Mattzilla Duron, whose work has been featured in iconic films like Coraline, ParaNorman, Boxtrolls, and Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, this piece showcases his masterful skill and love for dinosaurs.
When he's not on set, Duron is bringing prehistoric creatures to life, making this sculpture a truly special collectible. A perfect blend of artistry and craftsmanship for any fan of stop-motion animation and the world of dinosaurs!
Approximate Retail Value: $350.
"Falling Fuzzies" by Jodie Gasper Nichols
$100
Starting bid
2024 | Approx: 3ft x 2ft Fine Art | One-of-a-Kind Original
Add a spark of post-modern surrealism to your collection with Falling Fuzzies, a 2024 mixed media piece by Pacific Northwest artist Jodie Gasper Nichols (she/her). Known for her vivid imagination and unique visual language, Jodie’s work invites viewers to engage with surreal narratives and discover their own stories within each piece.
Jodie holds a BFA from SCAD (formerly the Atlanta College of Art) and has been creating thought-provoking work since 1998. Her artistic philosophy:
“Surrealism gives me the opportunity to tell a story through my code of subjects, which opens up my intended content, to be able to become another viewer’s narrative.”
Learn more about her work at jodienichols.com.
Don’t miss the chance to own a piece from one of the PNW’s most imaginative visual storytellers.
Retail Value: $600
2024 | Approx: 3ft x 2ft Fine Art | One-of-a-Kind Original
Add a spark of post-modern surrealism to your collection with Falling Fuzzies, a 2024 mixed media piece by Pacific Northwest artist Jodie Gasper Nichols (she/her). Known for her vivid imagination and unique visual language, Jodie’s work invites viewers to engage with surreal narratives and discover their own stories within each piece.
Jodie holds a BFA from SCAD (formerly the Atlanta College of Art) and has been creating thought-provoking work since 1998. Her artistic philosophy:
“Surrealism gives me the opportunity to tell a story through my code of subjects, which opens up my intended content, to be able to become another viewer’s narrative.”
Learn more about her work at jodienichols.com.
Don’t miss the chance to own a piece from one of the PNW’s most imaginative visual storytellers.
Retail Value: $600
Jewelry-Making Class at Dava Bead & Trade by Laura Breaux
$125
Starting bid
Get crafty with your crew! This 2-hour private jewelry-making class for up to 10 people (kids, adults, or a mix!) is the perfect way to tap into your creative side. Held at the beloved Dava Bead & Trade in SE Portland, you’ll learn from Mrs. Laura Breaux, local artist and Vestal Elementary art teacher.
Design, create, and leave with your own handmade jewelry — no experience needed, just a love for color, texture, and fun.
Date: June 7th
Time: 12 PM – 2 PM
Location: Dava Bead & Trade, SE Portland
Group Size: Up to 10 people
Generously sponsored by Dava Bead & Trade and hosted by Laura Breaux.
Retail Value: $450
Get crafty with your crew! This 2-hour private jewelry-making class for up to 10 people (kids, adults, or a mix!) is the perfect way to tap into your creative side. Held at the beloved Dava Bead & Trade in SE Portland, you’ll learn from Mrs. Laura Breaux, local artist and Vestal Elementary art teacher.
Design, create, and leave with your own handmade jewelry — no experience needed, just a love for color, texture, and fun.
Date: June 7th
Time: 12 PM – 2 PM
Location: Dava Bead & Trade, SE Portland
Group Size: Up to 10 people
Generously sponsored by Dava Bead & Trade and hosted by Laura Breaux.
Retail Value: $450
Official Portland Trail Blazers Team-Signed Basketball
$125
Starting bid
Includes Certificate of Authenticity!
Own a piece of Rip City history! This official Portland Trail Blazers basketball, signed by the entire team, is a must-have for any true fan. Whether you’re a lifelong Blazers devotee or looking for the ultimate gift, this collector’s item is the real deal — complete with a certificate of authenticity.
Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave and show your love for PDX’s finest.
Donated by the Portland Trail Blazers
Don’t miss your shot — this is a one-of-a-kind score!
Retail Value: Priceless
Includes Certificate of Authenticity!
Own a piece of Rip City history! This official Portland Trail Blazers basketball, signed by the entire team, is a must-have for any true fan. Whether you’re a lifelong Blazers devotee or looking for the ultimate gift, this collector’s item is the real deal — complete with a certificate of authenticity.
Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave and show your love for PDX’s finest.
Donated by the Portland Trail Blazers
Don’t miss your shot — this is a one-of-a-kind score!
Retail Value: Priceless
Fancy Garden Party with Tea & Treats
$100
Starting bid
Hosted by our amazing Vestal Kindergarten Teachers Erin Thomas and Emily Richardson | Friday, May 23rd, 2025 | 2:25–4:00 PM
Treat your child and their friends to an afternoon fit for royalty! Join the Vestal Kindergarten teachers in the Vestal Garden for an exclusive Fancy Garden Party. With delightful tea, scrumptious treats, and plenty of fun games, this event promises to be a memorable experience for your child and four of their friends.
Dress in your fanciest attire and enjoy a whimsical afternoon in the garden, surrounded by laughter, treats, and games worthy of any royal gathering.
Date: Friday, May 23rd, 2025
Time: 2:25–4:00 PM
Location: Vestal Garden
Guests: Your child and up to four friends
This one-of-a-kind event is sure to be a highlight for your child and their friends!
Retail Value: Priceless
Hosted by our amazing Vestal Kindergarten Teachers Erin Thomas and Emily Richardson | Friday, May 23rd, 2025 | 2:25–4:00 PM
Treat your child and their friends to an afternoon fit for royalty! Join the Vestal Kindergarten teachers in the Vestal Garden for an exclusive Fancy Garden Party. With delightful tea, scrumptious treats, and plenty of fun games, this event promises to be a memorable experience for your child and four of their friends.
Dress in your fanciest attire and enjoy a whimsical afternoon in the garden, surrounded by laughter, treats, and games worthy of any royal gathering.
Date: Friday, May 23rd, 2025
Time: 2:25–4:00 PM
Location: Vestal Garden
Guests: Your child and up to four friends
This one-of-a-kind event is sure to be a highlight for your child and their friends!
Retail Value: Priceless
Professional Family Portrait Package
$50
Starting bid
Create lasting memories with a one-hour family portrait session with professional photographer Barbara Gundle of Small Planet Photography. Generously donated, this package includes a full hour of photography and 10 beautifully edited final images — perfect for capturing your family just as they are.
View Barbara’s work at www.smallplanetphoto.com/family
Includes:
– One-hour portrait session
– 10 professionally edited images
– Location of your choice (Portland metro area)
Retail Value: $200
Create lasting memories with a one-hour family portrait session with professional photographer Barbara Gundle of Small Planet Photography. Generously donated, this package includes a full hour of photography and 10 beautifully edited final images — perfect for capturing your family just as they are.
View Barbara’s work at www.smallplanetphoto.com/family
Includes:
– One-hour portrait session
– 10 professionally edited images
– Location of your choice (Portland metro area)
Retail Value: $200
2 Premium Seats to MJ The Musical at Keller Auditorum
$125
Starting bid
💃🕺 Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 | 7:30 PM | Keller Auditorium
Get ready to groove with MJ the Musical — the Tony Award®-winning Broadway smash that takes you behind the scenes of Michael Jackson’s legendary 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Featuring all the hits you love and jaw-dropping choreography, this is a night of pure magic for music and theater fans alike.
🎟 Enjoy two premium orchestra-level seats: Section A, Row F, Seats 6 & 7 — offering an incredible view of the action.
📍 Location: Keller Auditorium, Portland
🗓 Date: Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 at 7:30 PM
Don’t stop ‘til you get enough... of this unforgettable night out!
💃🕺 Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 | 7:30 PM | Keller Auditorium
Get ready to groove with MJ the Musical — the Tony Award®-winning Broadway smash that takes you behind the scenes of Michael Jackson’s legendary 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Featuring all the hits you love and jaw-dropping choreography, this is a night of pure magic for music and theater fans alike.
🎟 Enjoy two premium orchestra-level seats: Section A, Row F, Seats 6 & 7 — offering an incredible view of the action.
📍 Location: Keller Auditorium, Portland
🗓 Date: Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 at 7:30 PM
Don’t stop ‘til you get enough... of this unforgettable night out!
Folk Family Photography – Full Photo Session
$150
Starting bid
Capture the beauty of your family’s story with a full photography session from Folk Family Photography. Whether you're welcoming a newborn, celebrating a senior year, or simply freezing time with your loved ones, this session offers a relaxed and artful experience — indoors or outdoors.
This session includes a full shoot with Folk’s signature warm, storytelling style, perfect for families who want meaningful, natural images they’ll treasure for years to come.
View Folk’s portfolio at www.folkfamilyphoto.com
Includes:
– Full family, newborn, or senior photo session
– Indoor or outdoor location of your choice
– Professionally edited final images
– Session must be scheduled between April and September 2025
Retail Value: $400
Capture the beauty of your family’s story with a full photography session from Folk Family Photography. Whether you're welcoming a newborn, celebrating a senior year, or simply freezing time with your loved ones, this session offers a relaxed and artful experience — indoors or outdoors.
This session includes a full shoot with Folk’s signature warm, storytelling style, perfect for families who want meaningful, natural images they’ll treasure for years to come.
View Folk’s portfolio at www.folkfamilyphoto.com
Includes:
– Full family, newborn, or senior photo session
– Indoor or outdoor location of your choice
– Professionally edited final images
– Session must be scheduled between April and September 2025
Retail Value: $400
Bespoke Interior Design Experience by Kith & Kin
$200
Starting bid
Bring new life to your home with a 2-hour design consultation from Kith & Kin Interior Design, generously donated by Amy & Katie. Known for their thoughtful, personality-driven approach, Kith & Kin creates spaces that are both beautiful and functional—tailored to the needs of busy lives.
In this flexible session, you’ll receive personalized guidance on whatever design challenges you’re facing. The time is yours to use however you like—whether it's rearranging furniture, choosing paint colors, reviewing layouts, sourcing furniture, or getting expert advice on finishes and fixtures.
This service can help with:
Paint and color scheme selection
Space planning and furniture sizing
Lighting and hardware updates
Window treatments
General styling and home refresh strategies
You’ll walk away with actionable ideas and a clearer vision for your space—all with the support of a professional eye.
Special thanks to Kith & Kin for donating their time and talent to help bring inspired design to life.
Retail Value: $500
Bring new life to your home with a 2-hour design consultation from Kith & Kin Interior Design, generously donated by Amy & Katie. Known for their thoughtful, personality-driven approach, Kith & Kin creates spaces that are both beautiful and functional—tailored to the needs of busy lives.
In this flexible session, you’ll receive personalized guidance on whatever design challenges you’re facing. The time is yours to use however you like—whether it's rearranging furniture, choosing paint colors, reviewing layouts, sourcing furniture, or getting expert advice on finishes and fixtures.
This service can help with:
Paint and color scheme selection
Space planning and furniture sizing
Lighting and hardware updates
Window treatments
General styling and home refresh strategies
You’ll walk away with actionable ideas and a clearer vision for your space—all with the support of a professional eye.
Special thanks to Kith & Kin for donating their time and talent to help bring inspired design to life.
Retail Value: $500
Ready to give your outdoor space a glow-up? This package from Garden Design PDX includes a 1.5-hour personalized garden consultation with expert designer Daria, who will help you reimagine your garden with fresh ideas tailored to your space, style, and needs.
You’ll also receive a selection of exclusive Garden Design PDX merch, the perfect combo of practical and stylish for any garden lover.
Known for their creative and approachable design process, Garden Design PDX helps bring beautiful, sustainable outdoor spaces to life. Learn more at gardendesignpdx.com.
Approximate Retail Value: $250
Ready to give your outdoor space a glow-up? This package from Garden Design PDX includes a 1.5-hour personalized garden consultation with expert designer Daria, who will help you reimagine your garden with fresh ideas tailored to your space, style, and needs.
You’ll also receive a selection of exclusive Garden Design PDX merch, the perfect combo of practical and stylish for any garden lover.
Known for their creative and approachable design process, Garden Design PDX helps bring beautiful, sustainable outdoor spaces to life. Learn more at gardendesignpdx.com.
Approximate Retail Value: $250
Carbon Zero Architecture & Cocktails in Montavilla
$200
Starting bid
Harka Architecture would like to welcome 6 people into their recently remodeled office space on NE Glisan St and 76th Ave. The office received Green Building Institute’s first
Carbon Zero certification earlier this year. The 1939 building was brought back to life using materials and methods that are non-toxic and have the lowest embodied energy to produce. As of April 15, 2025, the building is completely energy independent with the installation of a battery system.
You and 5 guests will spend 2-3 hours sipping on adult beverages and nibbling on snacks, while you learn about the challenges and successes faced before, during and after the
construction. Many of the systems and ideas you will learn about will likely be applicable to your own home. Here are some of the topics we will discuss:
The difference between Net Zero and Carbon Zero construction and what are their challenges.
What is embodied and operational carbon and why is it important?.
Strategies to make your home (or office) more resilient in the face of climate change.
What are the challenges to resiliency measures?
Toxicity in building materials.
How to improve indoor air quality in homes and how to manage wildfire smoke.
Mechanical upgrades that make sense.
Tips on how to lower you and your home's carbon footprint. Real talk: IT’S NOT RECYCLING!
7631 NE Glisan Street | Portland, OR 97213 | HarkaHQ.com
Approximate Retail Value: $750
Harka Architecture would like to welcome 6 people into their recently remodeled office space on NE Glisan St and 76th Ave. The office received Green Building Institute’s first
Carbon Zero certification earlier this year. The 1939 building was brought back to life using materials and methods that are non-toxic and have the lowest embodied energy to produce. As of April 15, 2025, the building is completely energy independent with the installation of a battery system.
You and 5 guests will spend 2-3 hours sipping on adult beverages and nibbling on snacks, while you learn about the challenges and successes faced before, during and after the
construction. Many of the systems and ideas you will learn about will likely be applicable to your own home. Here are some of the topics we will discuss:
The difference between Net Zero and Carbon Zero construction and what are their challenges.
What is embodied and operational carbon and why is it important?.
Strategies to make your home (or office) more resilient in the face of climate change.
What are the challenges to resiliency measures?
Toxicity in building materials.
How to improve indoor air quality in homes and how to manage wildfire smoke.
Mechanical upgrades that make sense.
Tips on how to lower you and your home's carbon footprint. Real talk: IT’S NOT RECYCLING!
7631 NE Glisan Street | Portland, OR 97213 | HarkaHQ.com
Approximate Retail Value: $750
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