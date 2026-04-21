Vestavia Hills Arts Council's Silent Auction Spring Fling 2026

One Year Membership to Vestavia Civic Center includes:

Gymnasium : 2 full-size courts striped for basketball, volleyball and pickleball

Walking Track : 3 lanes; 1/10 of a mile

Workout Equipment : Fitness area features weight training machines, as well as fitness and cardio equipment

Multipurpose Spaces : Plenty of space for dance, exercise and fitness classes

Locker Rooms : Separate dressing spaces for men and women

Game Room : Gaming lounge with comfortable seating, chalkboard wall with leaderboards, and over 8 consoles with hundreds of video games.

Value - $300