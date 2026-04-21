Vestavia Hills Arts Council's Silent Auction Spring Fling 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Will be emailed after winning
Starting bid
Tulip Time
Watercolor
10x7 painting
18x15 framed
Value - $275.00
Starting bid
Sunflower Reflections
Watercolor
14x10 painting
22x18 framed
Value - $450.00
Starting bid
Acrylic
16” x 12.5” Painting
18” x 14.5” Framed
Value: $85
Starting bid
Acrylic
16” x12.5” Painting
19.5” x 16” Framed
Value: $85
Starting bid
$50 GC to each:
-The Ridge
-Soho Social
-Social Taco
-Soho Standard
-Mudtown
Value - $250
Starting bid
Shampoo, mini notebook, pen and $25 & $50 Gift Card towards grooming services. Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
One year family pool membership at the Wald Park Pool and two beach towels!!! Vestavia Hills residents only.
Value: $360
Starting bid
One year family pool membership at the Wald Park Pool and two beach towels!!! Vestavia Hills residents only.
Value: $360
Starting bid
1 Bag of coffee beans, 1 bag of homemade granola, 1 container of local honey and a $50 Gift Card. Value: $95
Starting bid
Our beginner friendly needlepoint kit contains everything you need to begin your needlepoint journey:
Value: $50
Starting bid
One Year Membership to Vestavia Civic Center includes:
Gymnasium: 2 full-size courts striped for basketball, volleyball and pickleball
Walking Track: 3 lanes; 1/10 of a mile
Workout Equipment: Fitness area features weight training machines, as well as fitness and cardio equipment
Multipurpose Spaces: Plenty of space for dance, exercise and fitness classes
Locker Rooms: Separate dressing spaces for men and women
Game Room: Gaming lounge with comfortable seating, chalkboard wall with leaderboards, and over 8 consoles with hundreds of video games.
Value - $300
Starting bid
Clotheshorse Gift Basket includes:
- NLT Compact Bible: Prairie Theme
- Clip- on Earrings
- Necklace
- Candle
- $25 Gift Card
Value - $175
Starting bid
Habitat Feed & Social at Grand Bohemian Brunch for 4
Value - $200
Starting bid
A Week at Alabama’s Best Music Camp
CAMP OPTIONS INCLUDE:
Songs of the Sea Preschool Camp (AGES 3-5)
OR
Music Camp for Beginners (AGES 6-9)
Value: $235
Starting bid
3D printed mold and sancasted Iron Trivet forged at Sloss Furnace with Sloss Furnace Skyscape.
Value: $75
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to Darnell's Fun Stuff on Morgan Road.
Value: $100
Starting bid
$200 Gift Certificate to Rocky Ridge Drug Company on Morgan Road.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Watercolor print of Vestavia Hills
8x10 print
11x14 matted (not framed)
Value - $50
Starting bid
Watercolor print of Vulcan
8x10 print
11x14 matted (not framed)
Value - $50
Starting bid
Watercolor print of Sloss Furnace
5x7 print
10x12 framed
Value - $50
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!