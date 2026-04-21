Hosted by

Vestavia Hills Arts Council

About this event

Sales closed

Vestavia Hills Arts Council's Silent Auction Spring Fling 2026

Pick-up location

Will be emailed after winning

Tulip Time by Walt Costilow item
Tulip Time by Walt Costilow
$45

Starting bid

Tulip Time
Watercolor
10x7 painting
18x15 framed
Value - $275.00

Sunflower Reflections item
Sunflower Reflections
$75

Starting bid

Sunflower Reflections

Watercolor

14x10 painting

22x18 framed

Value - $450.00

House by Jeri Jackson item
House by Jeri Jackson
$25

Starting bid

Acrylic

16” x 12.5” Painting

18” x 14.5” Framed

Value: $85

Sun by Jeri Jackson item
Sun by Jeri Jackson
$25

Starting bid

Acrylic

16” x12.5” Painting

19.5” x 16” Framed

Value: $85

Mega Gift Card Bundle item
Mega Gift Card Bundle
$75

Starting bid

$50 GC to each: 

-The Ridge

-Soho Social

-Social Taco

-Soho Standard

-Mudtown

Value - $250

Splash and Dash Groomer Gift Basket item
Splash and Dash Groomer Gift Basket item
Splash and Dash Groomer Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Shampoo, mini notebook, pen and $25 & $50 Gift Card towards grooming services. Retail Value: $100

VH POOL MEMBERSHIP!!! item
VH POOL MEMBERSHIP!!! item
VH POOL MEMBERSHIP!!!
$100

Starting bid

One year family pool membership at the Wald Park Pool and two beach towels!!! Vestavia Hills residents only. 

Value: $360

VH POOL MEMBERSHIP!!! item
VH POOL MEMBERSHIP!!! item
VH POOL MEMBERSHIP!!!
$100

Starting bid

One year family pool membership at the Wald Park Pool and two beach towels!!! Vestavia Hills residents only. 

Value: $360

AL Biscuit Co. Basket item
AL Biscuit Co. Basket item
AL Biscuit Co. Basket
$50

Starting bid

1 Bag of coffee beans, 1 bag of homemade granola, 1 container of local honey and a $50 Gift Card. Value: $95

Wreath Needlepoint Kit item
Wreath Needlepoint Kit item
Wreath Needlepoint Kit
$20

Starting bid

Our beginner friendly needlepoint kit contains everything you need to begin your needlepoint journey:

  • 4" x 4” printed art (on an 8’’ x 8’’ size-13 canvas). Our edge-taped canvas does not need stretcher bars
  • All the DMC cotton thread needed to complete the project.
  • 1x size-20 needle
  • 1x needle threader 
  • 1x TSA compliant travel scissors
  • 1x Blue Poppy Designs re-sealable project bag
  • 1x small piece of sample canvas to practice your stitching
  •  Instructions are included on How To Needlepoint with the Continental Stitch 

Value:  $50

1 Yr Civic Center Membership item
1 Yr Civic Center Membership item
1 Yr Civic Center Membership
$100

Starting bid

One Year Membership to Vestavia Civic Center includes:
Gymnasium: 2 full-size courts striped for basketball, volleyball and pickleball
Walking Track: 3 lanes; 1/10 of a mile
Workout Equipment: Fitness area features weight training machines, as well as fitness and cardio equipment
Multipurpose Spaces: Plenty of space for dance, exercise and fitness classes
Locker Rooms: Separate dressing spaces for men and women
Game Room: Gaming lounge with comfortable seating, chalkboard wall with leaderboards, and over 8 consoles with hundreds of video games.

Value - $300

Clotheshorse Gift Basket item
Clotheshorse Gift Basket item
Clotheshorse Gift Basket item
Clotheshorse Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Clotheshorse Gift Basket includes:
- NLT Compact Bible: Prairie Theme

- Clip- on Earrings

- Necklace

- Candle

- $25 Gift Card

Value - $175

Grand Bohemian Brunch for 4 item
Grand Bohemian Brunch for 4 item
Grand Bohemian Brunch for 4
$50

Starting bid

Habitat Feed & Social at Grand Bohemian Brunch for 4

Value - $200

Week of Music Camp - Mason Music item
Week of Music Camp - Mason Music item
Week of Music Camp - Mason Music
$100

Starting bid

A Week at Alabama’s Best Music Camp

CAMP OPTIONS INCLUDE:

Songs of the Sea Preschool Camp (AGES 3-5)

OR

Music Camp for Beginners (AGES 6-9)

Value: $235

Ltd Edition Sloss Furnace Trivet item
Ltd Edition Sloss Furnace Trivet item
Ltd Edition Sloss Furnace Trivet
$35

Starting bid

3D printed mold and sancasted Iron Trivet forged at Sloss Furnace with Sloss Furnace Skyscape. 

Value: $75

$100 Gift Certificate to Darnell's Fun Stuff item
$100 Gift Certificate to Darnell's Fun Stuff
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate to Darnell's Fun Stuff on Morgan Road. 

Value: $100

$200 GC to Rocky Ridge Drug Company item
$200 GC to Rocky Ridge Drug Company
$75

Starting bid

$200 Gift Certificate to Rocky Ridge Drug Company on Morgan Road. 

Value: $200

Vestavia Hills Watercolor Print by Sherri Arias item
Vestavia Hills Watercolor Print by Sherri Arias item
Vestavia Hills Watercolor Print by Sherri Arias
$25

Starting bid

Watercolor print of Vestavia Hills

8x10 print

11x14 matted (not framed)

Value - $50

Vulcan Watercolor Print by Sherri Arias item
Vulcan Watercolor Print by Sherri Arias item
Vulcan Watercolor Print by Sherri Arias
$25

Starting bid

Watercolor print of Vulcan

8x10 print

11x14 matted (not framed)

Value - $50

Sloss Furnace Watercolor Print by Sherri Arias item
Sloss Furnace Watercolor Print by Sherri Arias item
Sloss Furnace Watercolor Print by Sherri Arias
$25

Starting bid

Watercolor print of Sloss Furnace

5x7 print

10x12 framed

Value - $50

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