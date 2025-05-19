Vet Fest 2025 | Presented by VETLIFE

Admission (Please reserve tickets for each individual)
Free
Grants entry to the event, including access to exhibitors, the kids' zone, live music, and a complimentary food token. All veterans in attendance will also be entered into prize drawings. Please have your military ID ready at the entrance for admission for you and your party.
Grants entry to the event, including access to exhibitors, the kids' zone, live music, and a complimentary food token. All veterans in attendance will also be entered into prize drawings. Please have your military ID ready at the entrance for admission for you and your party.
Add a donation for VETLIFE
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!