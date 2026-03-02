VETLIFE

Hosted by

VETLIFE

About this event

Vet Fest 2026 | Sponsorship Opportunities

3607 Cleary Dr

Howell, MI 48843, USA

Patriot item
Patriot
$10,000

Put your brand front and center while demonstrating your support for America’s veterans. This sponsorship includes premier signage near the main stage featuring your company’s logo, complimentary booth space in a high-traffic premium area, social media recognition, placement in our monthly newsletter, and on-stage acknowledgment as a sponsor.

Honor item
Honor
$5,000

Increase your visibility while supporting those who served. This sponsorship features prominent signage in a high traffic area, booth space for direct engagement, and social media recognition to amplify your brand.

Supporter item
Supporter
$500

Make your support visible. This sponsorship includes event signage featuring your company’s logo at the event.

Prize Sponsor item
Prize Sponsor
Pay what you can

Honor those who served by giving back in a meaningful way. As a Prize Sponsor, your contribution will be awarded directly to a veteran, demonstrating your support and making a lasting impact.

Custom Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Please email Katie Skidmore at [email protected] to confirm custom sponsorship details.

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