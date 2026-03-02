Vet Fest 2026 | Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Put your brand front and center while demonstrating your support for America’s veterans. This sponsorship includes premier signage near the main stage featuring your company’s logo, complimentary booth space in a high-traffic premium area, social media recognition, placement in our monthly newsletter, and on-stage acknowledgment as a sponsor.
Increase your visibility while supporting those who served. This sponsorship features prominent signage in a high traffic area, booth space for direct engagement, and social media recognition to amplify your brand.
Make your support visible. This sponsorship includes event signage featuring your company’s logo at the event.
Honor those who served by giving back in a meaningful way. As a Prize Sponsor, your contribution will be awarded directly to a veteran, demonstrating your support and making a lasting impact.
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