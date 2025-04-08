Vet Fest | Sponsorship

Presenting sponsorship includes: Premium booth space in a high traffic area, Logo on signage by the main stage, Speaking opportunity on stage during the event, Name and/or logo in event eblasts and media recognition.
Patriot Sponsorship
$7,500
Patriot sponsorship includes: Premium booth space in a high traffic area, Logo on multiple signage in high traffic areas near food and/or refreshment area
Freedom Sponsor
$5,000
Freedom sponsorship includes: Standard booth space, Logo on multiple signage near specific sponsorship area
Supporter Sponsorship
$2,500
Supporter sponsorship includes: Standard booth space, Logo on single signage near sponsorship area
Community Sponsor
$1,000
Community sponsorship includes: Standard booth space, Name and/or logo on prize sponsorship signage, Recognition as prize sponsor during the event
Prize Sponsor
$300
Prize sponsorship includes: Name and/or logo on prize sponsorship signage, Recognition as a prize sponsor during the event
