Vet5 Veteran First Responder Clay Shoot

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About this event
A $600 sponsorship sends a 4-man veteran or first responder team to the clay shoot, creating connection, camaraderie, and impact.
A $600 sponsorship sends a 4-man veteran or first responder team to the clay shoot, creating connection, camaraderie, and impact. The little extra support ($150) helps fund future Vet5 Foundation programs and outreach.
A $600 registration lets you bring your own 4-man team to shoot while directly supporting Vet5 Foundation’s mission to serve veterans and first responders.
A $600 registration lets you bring your own 4-man team to shoot while directly supporting Vet5 Foundation’s mission to serve veterans and first responders.
For $750, your added support goes even further—helping fund future Vet5 programs, outreach, and opportunities that continue making a lasting impact.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!