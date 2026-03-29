Vet5 Foundation

Hosted by

Vet5 Foundation

About this event

Vet5 Veteran First Responder Clay Shoot

22505 Will Vaughn Rd

Perdido, AL 36562, USA

Sponsor A Team
$600

A $600 sponsorship sends a 4-man veteran or first responder team to the clay shoot, creating connection, camaraderie, and impact.

Sponsor a Team Plus a little extra
$750

A $600 sponsorship sends a 4-man veteran or first responder team to the clay shoot, creating connection, camaraderie, and impact. The little extra support ($150) helps fund future Vet5 Foundation programs and outreach.

Bring my own Team
$600

A $600 registration lets you bring your own 4-man team to shoot while directly supporting Vet5 Foundation’s mission to serve veterans and first responders.

Bring my own Team, Give a little Extra
$750

A $600 registration lets you bring your own 4-man team to shoot while directly supporting Vet5 Foundation’s mission to serve veterans and first responders.

For $750, your added support goes even further—helping fund future Vet5 programs, outreach, and opportunities that continue making a lasting impact.

Add a donation for Vet5 Foundation

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