VetCarz's Silent Auction 1966 Oldsmobile F85

1966 olds f85 complete. The vehicle has upgraded wheels other than pictured. Cragar chrome wheels with functional tires.





Runs and drives on a gas can. Gas can not included. No brakes.





North Carolina title is clean. In the name of the owner- signed.





Owner will provide a bill of sale to the winning bidder.



All items must be physically removed from the property within 48 hours of the Auction Closing or your item will be forfeit back to the charity without refund.





No warranties are implied or given.





All questions must be asked before bidding.





Item location:





4554 Scenic Dr, Aliquippa, PA 15001, USA









The wheels and title/vin are not included at the 500.00 level. Steel wheels will be installed.





Any bid over 750 includes the title/vin and cragars.



