VetConnect IV USA INC Memberships 2025

Diamond
$5,000/Annually
All opportunities
Complimentary table at our annual gala
Logo placed on all event marketing materials
Logo placed on the footer of website page and all landing pages
Opportunity to participate in Min 1 educational workshop (2 available pert month) monthly
workshop
Diamond
$5,000/Annually
All opportunities
Complimentary table at our annual gala
Logo placed on all event marketing materials
Logo placed on the footer of website page and all landing pages
Opportunity to participate in Min 1 educational workshop (2 available pert month) monthly
workshop
Gold Membership
$3,500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Gold
$3,500/Annually
All silver opportunities
Priority seating at events
Opportunity to participate in One Educational workshop monthly
Opportunity to sponsor one workshop and 10-minute speaker spotlight
Annual Recognition of sponsorship on social media platforms and newsletter
Opportunity to share services or resources on website
Gold
$3,500/Annually
All silver opportunities
Priority seating at events
Opportunity to participate in One Educational workshop monthly
Opportunity to sponsor one workshop and 10-minute speaker spotlight
Annual Recognition of sponsorship on social media platforms and newsletter
Opportunity to share services or resources on website
Silver Membership
$2,000
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Silver
$2,000/Annually. Logo and website placed on the Vetconnect website
Annual recognition on social media platforms and newsletter
Opportunity to participate in One Educational workshop quarterly
Opportunity for discounted rates for events throughout the year
Event recognition at all events
Special Logo provided showing the level to use on marketing materials
Silver
$2,000/Annually. Logo and website placed on the Vetconnect website
Annual recognition on social media platforms and newsletter
Opportunity to participate in One Educational workshop quarterly
Opportunity for discounted rates for events throughout the year
Event recognition at all events
Special Logo provided showing the level to use on marketing materials
Bronze Membership
$500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Bronze
$500/Annually
Logo and website placed on the Vetconnect website
Annual Recognition of level on social media platforms and newsletter
Opportunity for discounted rates for events
Special Logo provided showing the level of sponsorship to use on marketing materials
Bronze
$500/Annually
Logo and website placed on the Vetconnect website
Annual Recognition of level on social media platforms and newsletter
Opportunity for discounted rates for events
Special Logo provided showing the level of sponsorship to use on marketing materials