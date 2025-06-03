VetConnect IV USA INC Memberships 2025

Diamond Membership
$5,000

Diamond $5,000/Annually All opportunities Complimentary table at our annual gala Logo placed on all event marketing materials Logo placed on the footer of website page and all landing pages Opportunity to participate in Min 1 educational workshop (2 available pert month) monthly workshop
Gold Membership
$3,500

Gold $3,500/Annually All silver opportunities Priority seating at events Opportunity to participate in One Educational workshop monthly Opportunity to sponsor one workshop and 10-minute speaker spotlight Annual Recognition of sponsorship on social media platforms and newsletter Opportunity to share services or resources on website
Silver Membership
$2,000

Silver $2,000/Annually. Logo and website placed on the Vetconnect website Annual recognition on social media platforms and newsletter Opportunity to participate in One Educational workshop quarterly Opportunity for discounted rates for events throughout the year Event recognition at all events Special Logo provided showing the level to use on marketing materials
Bronze Membership
$500

Bronze $500/Annually Logo and website placed on the Vetconnect website Annual Recognition of level on social media platforms and newsletter Opportunity for discounted rates for events Special Logo provided showing the level of sponsorship to use on marketing materials
